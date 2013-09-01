Scout's Eye: Edgar Jones and Kyle Bosworth





The Scout's Eye goes into the film room to take a closer look at Edgar Jones and Kyle Bosworth, the newest members of the Dallas Cowboys.

· Edgar Jones 6-3, 262 Southeast Missouri State 7th season

Edgar Jones comes to the Cowboys from the Kansas City Chiefs through a trade. The Cowboys sent their 6th round selection to the Chiefs in 2014, for Jones and their 7th round selection in the same draft. Jones will wear #55 and most likely see action as a Sam linebacker in this scheme for Monte Kiffin even though he has a build like what they use at defensive end.

For the Chiefs, he played as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 but there were times where he did put his hand on the ground similar to what we had seen from Anthony Spencer in the past. The times that I did observe him rush, it was usually from the defensive right side. Not as explosive as what you would see from Ware or Spencer but can be slippery getting up the field. Will match power with some counter pass rush moves.

Tries to attack the edge and work his way around the corner. Doesn't have a closing burst to finish the play but can get there if the quarterback does hold the ball for a tick longer. Plays with nice desire and effort.

Main contribution to the squad is on special teams. Plays as the R5 or next to the kicker on the kick off team. Runs well for his size, is more than willing to attack blockers, hard for smaller blockers to handle. Will physically run through blockers. Works to the ball, keeps his eyes on the returner. Does a nice job with his hands shedding.

Is a second wedge blocker on the kickoff return. Club had two touchdowns in the preseason on returns to his side. Can get in position, will work his hands inside to control his man. Comes close to holding every return but doesn't draw a call. He is a big body that is hard to get around.

Is the left guard on the punt team. Will handle his responsibility, get rid of man, then work up the field. Did not see him give up any pressures. Plays as a blocker on the punt return. Like his work on kickoff return, he grabs his man and stays with him up the field. Looks more mobile in space doing this than playing on defense. Did not see any huge problems or mistakes with his assignments. Plays with good awareness.

· Kyle Bosworth 6-1, 243 UCLA 3rd season

Kyle Bosworth was claimed off waivers from the New York Giants after spending his two previous seasons in Jacksonville. Plays as a Mike linebacker but also saw some action as a Sam. Bosworth will wear #58 and should provide depth at both spots. Would not call him the best foot athlete but there are things he does on special teams in space that would make you believe he can handle some aspects of the position.

On tape, he plays with a great deal of awareness. He was hard to fool. Has to be this way because I would not call him an explosive player running but I would say that he does play with explosiveness when he gets into position to tackle. Did see him carry the tight end into the flat against Pittsburgh. Is a physical player that can take on blocks, use his hands then shed. Will step up no problem at all. There is some stiffness in his game in the way he runs but I have seen him work down the line, work through the bodies and get to the ball. Wrap up, get the man on the ground type of tackler.

Like Edgar Jones, will be a core player on the special teams, plays on all of them. Plays as the R5 as well on the kickoff team. Great effort to hustle down, take on the blocker, then find the ball. Really like his awareness. Reads well. Had two tackles in the New England game.

Plays on the front line at the guard on the kickoff return. Will drop, turn, then work himself into position to block. Really productive staying with his man. Knows how to use his hands inside to control. His holding is not as noticeable as Jones' is. Is very aware to let go of his block if he gets into a bad position. Don't see fouls here. Will hold his position on the block. If he misses his block, will struggle to get back into position. Not a fluid moving athlete.

Plays as the left wing on the punt team. I know I question his athletic ability in space but he seems to function well here. Able to get wide, control the rusher, then make his way down the field. Once again, there is a physical side to his game here. Don't see him get knocked back or off balance.

Saw action on the punt return unit as an inside hold up man. Like on the kickoff return, he does a solid job of adjusting to his man down the field. Really has to fight to keep himself in position but plays like he really knows what he is doing. Size really helps him as a blocker. Dependable.