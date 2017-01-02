Scout's Eye: Evaluating The Young Players; Positives & Negatives From Philly

FRISCO, Texas – It's probably not a game you'll be in a hurry to re-watch, but the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles was the last time we'll see them in action before the playoffs start.

From that standpoint, it's worth a second look – to see who struggled and who succeeded, not to mention how the younger players fared in some extended action. And even with the number of players sitting out, the Cowboys still played the majority of their roster – giving us a solid look at the depth of the pass rush and the secondary.