Scout's Eye: Hanna Improving As A Blocking Tight End

perspective it's exciting to see guys like B.W. Webb, Terrance Mitchell and Tyler Patmon getting so much work and responding the way they have. These kids have not backed down and Thursday night against the Chargers, they will be called on to carry not just some of the work but all of it. There will be moments where things will not go as well because of their lack of experience, but that will not stop Henderson and Baker from pushing them along. Help is on the way with Morris Claiborne, Brandon Carr and Sterling Moore if these kids can just hang on until then, but that game experience they are receiving now makes them better players when those veterans do return.