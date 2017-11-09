Scout's Eye: Zack Martin & Sean Lee Draw Biggest Matchups vs. Atlanta

Dallas Cowboys LB Sean Lee vs. Atlanta Falcons RB Devonta Freeman

There is no question that the Cowboys defensively have faced some outstanding running backs this season. The matchup last week against Kareem Hunt was some of the best run defense that we've seen them play all year. This week's challenge with Devonta Freeman is really no different if you want to know the truth. Freeman doesn't have the numbers of Hunt, but he's every bit as explosive and is just as good as of a receiver out of the backfield.

The secret to the Cowboys' better run defense these last few games has been due in large part to the return of Sean Lee back into the lineup after missing the Rams and Packers games. With Lee, the Cowboys have done a better job with their fits and as a unit they've tackled better. Against the Chiefs, they were all over the field with multiple bodies at the ball and usually the guy getting there first was Lee.

Freeman will present a challenge with his running style. He's a downhill player and all he needs is a little gap. When he attacks the hole you see him following forward. It is rare that you see him tackled for a loss. For some unknown reason, the Atlanta coaching staff went away from him in the Carolina game last week even when he had early success. I don't see those coaches making the same mistake twice. Look for a heavy workload from Freeman and then working the play action game with Matt Ryan off that.