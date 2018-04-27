Scout's Notebook: Dallas Keeps Its Composure During Wild Day 2

FRISCO, Texas --The Cowboys came into the day with the positive feelings of drafting Leighton Vander Esch the night before. That was replaced by the shocking the news of Jason Witten considering retirement to pursue an opportunity to call games on Monday nights for ESPN.

That type of news could have thrown the front office off their game with Day 2 opening in a few hours. The Cowboys already had plenty on the table with the possibility of replacing Dez Bryant and potentially trading for Seattle's Earl Thomas.

Armed with selection No. 50 and No. 81, plus plenty of extra picks on Day 3. To their credit, they were able to put all that behind them and just kept drafting. They were able to add Texas' Connor Williams and Colorado State's Michael Gallup. I had second-round grades on both of these players on my board, and they should both contribute from the word "go." Each time we had a chance to check on things in the war room, it appeared that the group was calm and composed. It wasn't until late in the day where I noticed some serious effort to attempt to trade back into the draft after Gallup was taken.