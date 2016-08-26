Scout's Notebook: Elliott's Finishing, Witten's Catch, Swanson's Retun, More

• Keith Smith, by my count, had two special teams tackles in space on some difficult returners. There are just too many things he does for this team to put him on the street. He makes my 53.

• I still don't know how Jason Witten caught that ball for a touchdown over K.J. Wright. I have seen Witten make adjusting catches throughout his long career, but that had to be in his top 3. There was no window for Prescott to throw that ball, but Witten was there to bail him out because I thought for sure it was going to be picked.

• Would liked to have seen Morris Claiborne come up with that ball that was overthrown by Wilson in the first half. I thought Claiborne was in great position to pull it off, but he was unable to get his hands under it. If the team is going to create more turnovers, they need those plays.

• Although Wilson is not an easy quarterback to get to the ground, Ryan Russell had his chances to come up with a big stop several times, but just wasn't able to finish the play. If he's going to play a role in this defensive line rotation, he is going to have to finds ways to do that.

• Doug Free didn't have one of his better efforts. Cliff Avril gave him problems the entire night. It just appeared that Avril was able to get him off balance with his rush. Free was not able to sit down on him, which caused the pocket to collapse too often.

• I have a feeling that the film is going to show that the Cowboys safety play just wasn't very good. It appeared that there were too many routes that were open with safeties trailing the play.[embeddedad0]

• Cheap call on Dax Swanson's punt return for a touchdown that was called back. Vince Mayle just glanced the defender and not even in the back. The block was more in the side and because the defender was off balance, it appeared worse than it did.

• Much better point-of-attack blocking by Geoff Swaim in this game. He was able to get into his man better and was able to do a better job of controlling him. He was able to even get some push. His block on Lucky Whitehead's "Jet Sweep" was the main reason the play was a success.