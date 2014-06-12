Scout's Notebook: New Roles For The Young Linebackers

"If I am signing a workout guy out of this group, there is something to this Dartwan Bush from Texas Tech. He lines up at right defensive end and down-after-down he was in the middle of the action. He plays with solid technique and deserves a shot."

Bush is a lot like the defensive linemen that are rolling with the twos and threes on this front that might not have outstanding height, but the motor runs full time. It is one of those signings that might not show up now but in camp, open a few eyes.

We all remember the fumble in the Washington game and I was listening to Nick Eatman interview him and Clutts even made mention of it, that he had to do a much better job when he got those types of opportunities. Copeland hasn't had the ball thrown to him like Clutts has but what I had seen on his film from LSU, he does have soft hands. It's just another skill that these fullbacks need to have to go along with their blocking in this offensive scheme.