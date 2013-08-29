Scout's Notebook: Veteran LBs Struggle; Parnell Looks Better

Aug 29, 2013 at 03:20 PM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

broaddus_082913_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys




ARLINGTON, Texas – Here are some thoughts from Thursday's 24-6 loss to the Texans Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

  • It was quick turnaround for Jason Garrett and his squad to have to deal with a very physical Houston Texans team. I was a little surprised from my seat in the broadcast booth how much this Cowboys defense struggled with this Texans offensive line. It's a scheme that they see every day in practice and should have been better prepared to handle it.
  • It appeared that on the majority of the big running plays for the Texans that there was a linemen or a linebacker that was stuck on a block. I didn't feel like it was a good game for Kyle Wilber, Ernie Sims or Sean Lissemore in this contest. There were too many plays where the ball was pushed to the edge and there was no one in position to make the play. Caleb McSurdy looked a step slow getting in position and Jeff Heath had some poor fits as well. The Texans really did a nice job of taking the attack to this Cowboys front.
  • Without looking at the tape, I thought that Ben Bass, Jason Vega and Landon Cohan played the best along the defensive line. I had been waiting for Bass to show up in one of these games. He did a much better job of playing across the line of scrimmage and disruptive on plays. When Bass can beat you on the first move, he has a chance, in this game he was able to show you that.
  • It was a hit and miss game for B.W. Webb at corner but I thought there was more good than bad. When Webb gets in trouble, it is when he floats in routes. Some of the best plays he has is when he can play at the line, be physical with his hands and put himself in position to cover in routes. The deep ball that he gave up on the touchdown, he appeared to be in good shape but he didn't get his head around. This was a play, that we had seen him make plenty of times in Oxnard but in this case his technique let him down. He will grow and learn from these experiences because he has improved a great deal since the opening game against the Dolphins.
  • From the few plays that Jermey Parnell saw against the Texans, his footwork and pad level looked better. Against the Bengals, he was on the ground way too much but that was not the case tonight. His pass sets and combination blocks with Kevin Kowalski were also improved. There were several plays where he was able to get push and work to the second level which allowed the ball to work behind him with Phillip Tanner. If this coaching staff in fact is going to start him at right tackle against the Giants, this game had to give them a much better feel of where he is at health wise.
  • It was a rough night for Alex Tanney at quarterback but he also didn't get much help from his offensive line. Even when he did have the time to deliver the ball, I didn't feel like he was as accurate as he needed to be. This is the side of Tanney's game that gives him the most trouble. Whether he is on the active roster or the practice squad, he is going to have to become a more accurate quarterback throwing the ball. There are times where he just makes his receivers have to work for the ball entirely too much but when he is on like his back-to-back throws to Tim Benford, it gives you a lot of hope that he has something to work with on this level.  [embedded_ad]
  • If there is a plan for Demetress Bell, I have a strong feeling that it will be discussed further in the personnel meeting on Friday morning. To his credit, he has lost the weight that the staff has asked him to and put himself in better physical condition but he still plays with the same slow feet and struggles with quickness that we observed in Philadelphia. I understand what this staff was trying to do in getting him ready to make a roster run and that is okay but if Doug Free is going to make the move to guard, then this club will need a swing tackle behind Jermey Parnell and Tyron Smith and from what I saw tonight from Bell, they need to consider other options.

Photos from the Texans-Cowboys game >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots"

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.

news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position?

news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.

news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.

news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason?

news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.

news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more.

news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense?

news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table.

news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

Advertising