Scouting Report: Looney Excels More At Guard, But Can Also Play Center

Mar 29, 2016 at 10:29 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

Name: Joe Looney
Position: OG/C
College:  Wake Forest
Height: 6-3
Weight: 309
Draft: 117th overall by San Francisco, 2012

Games Studied: 2015 Tennessee vs. Carolina, Jacksonville; 2014 San Francisco vs. Seattle

Report: Looney is a similar type of player in what they had in Mackenzy Bernadeau, given his athletic ability and position flexibility. He has lined up at center and guard during his NFL career. Belly-to-belly blocker that likes to get tight to his man in order to control him.

One knock against him is that he tends to play upright and a little stiff. There's not much knee bend or flex. He plays with a wide base when it comes to pass protection. He plays with some upper body power and strength, and this allows him to hold his man in place. He also shows some punch and power in his hands.

When Looney gets his hands inside, he can be tough to disengage from in this position. There are snaps where his hands get outside the frame of the defender and it will put him in a terrible blocking position. Like Bernadeau, he's not the smoothest athlete when it comes to getting to the second level. He's often out of balance and left trying to adjust in space. If he gets close to his man, he has enough power to push him past the play. He can position block all day when he's one-on-one and he can keep the defender tight.

One thing I'll say for him is that he has really nice awareness to help in the pocket when he is uncovered. As a center, he showed more initial quickness but had his troubles when he had to execute back blocks. Against Seattle in 2014, the opposing defensive linemen were just too fast up the field for him to get in front. He was beaten badly to his off-hand side for a penetration. However, he was aware to adjust to the blitz. He wasn't fooled by the game upfront and was able to make the correct read.

Bottom line: this is a limited athlete that plays with power and smarts. I liked him better as a guard than center but the fact that he can do both helps this team's situation.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots"

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.

news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position?

news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.

news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.

news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason?

news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.

news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more.

news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense?

news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table.

news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

Advertising