Scouting Report: Looney Excels More At Guard, But Can Also Play Center

When Looney gets his hands inside, he can be tough to disengage from in this position. There are snaps where his hands get outside the frame of the defender and it will put him in a terrible blocking position. Like Bernadeau, he's not the smoothest athlete when it comes to getting to the second level. He's often out of balance and left trying to adjust in space. If he gets close to his man, he has enough power to push him past the play. He can position block all day when he's one-on-one and he can keep the defender tight.

One thing I'll say for him is that he has really nice awareness to help in the pocket when he is uncovered. As a center, he showed more initial quickness but had his troubles when he had to execute back blocks. Against Seattle in 2014, the opposing defensive linemen were just too fast up the field for him to get in front. He was beaten badly to his off-hand side for a penetration. However, he was aware to adjust to the blitz. He wasn't fooled by the game upfront and was able to make the correct read.

Bottom line: this is a limited athlete that plays with power and smarts. I liked him better as a guard than center but the fact that he can do both helps this team's situation.