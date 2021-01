Se espera que Jason Witten se retire con los Cowboys

54 / 82

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2014, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo (9) celebrates a touchdown pass to Terrance Williams with tight end Jason Witten (82) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Arlington, Texas. It's hard to say Romo and Witten have their best shot at a Super Bowl since joining the Cowboys together 11 years ago because they were a No. 1 seed in 2007. All things considered, though, this is probably their most potent offense. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)