Six Practice Squad Players Retained; Signed To Futures

Dec 30, 2013 at 05:31 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Rayford_123013_650.jpg
James D. Smith



IRVING, Texas – In a standard procedure this time of year, the Cowboys re-signed six players from their practice squad, and added them to the reserved/future list.

Contracts of practice squad players expire after the last regular season games and players can technically sign with other clubs if they desired.

The Cowboys kept the rights of six of their eight practice squad players, including wide receiver Tim Benford, who has been with the club for two full seasons now.

Other players re-signing on Monday include guard Ray Dominguez, wide receiver Lance Lewis, defensive end Caesar Rayford, linebacker Jonathan Stewart and offensive tackle John Wetzel.

Lewis, Wetzel and Stewart were all added towards the end of the regular season, while Rayford joined the Cowboys via trade before [embedded_ad] the season started and played seven games. He was later waived and signed to the practice squad.

The Cowboys did not retain wide receiver Lanear Sampson and tight end Jameson Konz. The club could look to add both players at a later date.

The team will probably sign a few more players this offseason as street free agents. With those players, combined with draft picks and undrafted rookies, it will make up the 90-man roster heading into training camp.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising