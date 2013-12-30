Six Practice Squad Players Retained; Signed To Futures





IRVING, Texas – In a standard procedure this time of year, the Cowboys re-signed six players from their practice squad, and added them to the reserved/future list.

Contracts of practice squad players expire after the last regular season games and players can technically sign with other clubs if they desired.

The Cowboys kept the rights of six of their eight practice squad players, including wide receiver Tim Benford, who has been with the club for two full seasons now.

Other players re-signing on Monday include guard Ray Dominguez, wide receiver Lance Lewis, defensive end Caesar Rayford, linebacker Jonathan Stewart and offensive tackle John Wetzel.

Lewis, Wetzel and Stewart were all added towards the end of the regular season, while Rayford joined the Cowboys via trade before [embedded_ad] the season started and played seven games. He was later waived and signed to the practice squad.

The Cowboys did not retain wide receiver Lanear Sampson and tight end Jameson Konz. The club could look to add both players at a later date.