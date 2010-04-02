So Much For Quiet Day At Valley Ranch

Apr 02, 2010 at 04:58 AM

So much for Good Friday – at least not for two veterans.

Offensive tackle Flozell Adams and safety Ken Hamlin have played their last games with the Cowboys, who officially released both veterans Friday morning.

Adams, the longest tenured player for the Cowboys, has been a mainstay on the offensive line for 12 years. Hamlin, who has only played the last three years in Dallas, has been dubbed the "quarterback" of the defense.

Before the Cowboys officially made the move, Hamlin said his goodbye on his Twitter account this morning:

"I would like to say to all of my fans that I appreciate all the love that you have showed me in Dallas. It was a good run..... Thanks."

The Cowboys had been discussing the possibility of releasing Hamlin, who still has more than $1 million guaranteed on his six-year contract he signed before the 2008 season. Hamlin's base salary for 2010 was $5.59 million.

Still, the Cowboys appear ready to move on. These moves not only signal a huge opportunity for tackle Doug Free and safety Alan Ball, but might also create some strong draft needs at both positions.

