Spagnola: Defense Takes Another Step In Right Direction





Not only did the Cowboys have two interceptions, but they also got their hands on nine other Jake Locker pass attempts.

Like, all that man defense they were playing, all three corners – Brandon Carr, Morris Claiborne and Sterling Moore – turning in encouraging performances.

And this Rolando McClain kid? And really, with only three years of NFL experience going into this season, he's still a kid at 25. Did someone tell me when he showed up the first of July that he hadn't played in a football game since Nov. 25, 2012?

Well, now he's played in two, trying to cover for Lee's absence. He had 12 tackles in the first game. He had seven more against the Titans, along with one sack, one interception that if not whistled incomplete would have been about a 65-yard return for a touchdown, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed.

Man, can't wait until he's played his third game in the past 22 months. Talk about a physical, athletic dude with great hands whose tackles are usually just … just … well, violent.

My guess is you saw Henry Melton out there, starting his first game since the third week of last season when he tore his ACL playing for the Bears. He tipped the pass McClain intercepted. He was getting a push, earning a half sack. You noticed Kyle Wilber out there, too, rushing on some nickel downs from the weak-side defensive end spot, earning himself the other half of that sack.

Even Terrell McClain got on the field for the first time, and Anthony Spencer tells me he's planning on at least starting individual drills at some point this week in practice. And who knows, the Cowboys should get Scandrick back from his four-game suspension once all the t's are crossed and the i's are dotted on the revised NFL drug policy.

Bring on the reinforcements.

Now, having said all this, guarantee you defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli will not be satisfied with the pressure on Locker from his rushmen. Yeah, two sacks, but too many times he had the time of day in the pocket. [embedded_ad]

But at least he did not sit back to allow the Titans to dictate to him. He blitzed. Blitzed linebackers. Blitzed Moore out of the slot.

Remember, Jake Locker is not Drew Brees, and he's showing up in two weeks, although, what, the Saints are 0-2? Got beat by Hoyer Football? Guess the Saints can mail it in now, right? How will anyone take them seriously again because we know what happens to 0-2 teams?

OK, what you say, let's move on to Week 3? Let's see if a defense made up of a bunch of guys no one knows their names can take another step in the right direction.