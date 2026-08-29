Spagnola: Hard to unpack key roster decisions

ARLINGTON, Texas – Now we know why they play three preseason games.

The Cowboys probably wish they still played four because the key factor in making these roster decisions is consistency. Can't be one-hit wonders. Can't be up and down. Players must prove their worth over and over again, especially when the lights come on.

And really, in the Saints 27-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys here Friday night at AT&T Stadium, nothing much of anything was dead solid solved, unless interpreting the meaning of the 42 players who did not play in this game, knowing the 90-man roster must be reduced to 53 by 5 p.m. Sunday. There is a reason they are on dry dock.

Why we thought there might have been a crowded running back room, but when starter Javonte Williams didn't play, of course, and neither did Jaydon Blue nor Malik Davis, well must think those are the Cowboys three running backs on the 53, along with fullback Hunter Luepke, who hasn't played a down all preseason.

Thought there was a death grip battle at wide receiver, knowing for sure the top four players, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin. But the question has been who is next if only keeping five receivers, but then again might there possibly be a sixth. Well, that seemingly has been coming down to veteran Joanathan Mingo and surprising undrafted rookie free agent Camdon Brown.

But when Mingo became one of the 42 guys not playing this third preseason game, seems the fourth-year receiver has that fifth spot locked up, and now the question remains will the Cowboys keep, six, meaning Brown on the 53, and factor in having played sparingly in this game.

And as for the backup swing tackle position, and let's forget the nonsense the Cowboys were challenging Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele for their starting jobs, there has been Nate Thomas and rookie Drew Shelton competing to become the next guy up. Well, not sure either of those two tackles proved they could be trusted with that important role, one the Cowboys well know not having a capable one when forced into the game because of injury can ruin even the best offense in the NFL.

That just might be a work in progress or cause to keep eyes wide open for alternatives.

Tight end would seem to be a done deal, Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker, since neither of the three having played in the game, and the Cowboys will be left hoping talented undrafted rookie free agent Michael Triggs clears waivers to be signed to the practice squad if keeping four tight ends seems extravagant.

And in this one, with the Cowboys falling behind 17-6 in the first half with all these backups playing yet a third game, yet showing enough heart to tie the game at 24 with 6:11 to play, one of the biggest roster decisions is QB2 behind Dak Prescott, like will it be Joe Milton or Sam Howell, or might the Cowboys be forced to keep all three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster since neither consistently landed a knockout blow in what initially appeared during training camp to be draw.

Or . . . maybe not.

See, Milton seemed to pull ahead by a nose with his impressive performance the first half against Arizona last weekend, displaying much-needed growth and poise to go along with his upside the Cowboys seem convinced to keep developing.

But a strange thing happened in Preseason Game 3 Friday night. At times, Milton starting the game was inconsistent in his first half, missing a few throws, and not exhibiting the same poise as certainly the Cowboys were hoping he'd capitalize on from last week's performance, finishing this game completing eight of 15 passing for 92 yards, a 72.1 QB rating, but did drive the Cowboys into field goal range in all four of his first half possessions, relying on Brandon Aubrey making three of the four, and of all things Mr. Near Perfect actually missed wide right on a 57-yarder, his first miss in three preseason games, yet came back the next possession to drill one from 58.

Then came Howell, he the guy with 18 NFL starts, 18 more than Milton. Why in the second half Howell drove the Cowboys for two touchdowns, a 26-yard TD pass to undrafted rookie free agent Jordan Hudson and a 21-yard TD pass to recently signed tight end Mitch Van Vooren. Then for the cherry on top, Howell, with the Cowboys going for two and the tie with 6:11 left in the game, very heady and gutty when realizing nothing was materializing in the end zone and the pocket collapsing, scrambles up the middle into a pile of Saints to tie the game.

Then there were his numbers, completing 12 of 18 passes for 155 yards, the two TD passes, a 130.6 QB rating, a 52-yard completion to Hudson setting up one touchdown and converting three of six third downs and one of two fourth downs.

"A true battle, tough decision to make," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

And this might tip the Cowboys hand if they are keeping two quarterbacks or three.

"It's neck and neck, love both of these guys," he said.

If that is the case, just might force the Cowboys to keep three quarterbacks, not wanting to chance either one of them if released making it to the practice squad, although Howell, heading into his fifth season, is not subject to waivers as is Milton.

To me, and would have no problem keeping three quarterbacks, this backup QB decision is coming down to which guy is trusted to take over in a pinch to best run this offense. And if this tips their hand one way or another, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is known to say, there usually is more confidence in a player if having seen him previously perform at a high level . . . in a real NFL game.

If indeed this is a "neck and neck" competition, after that second preseason game, would seem Milton had the neck lead. But after the third preseason game, and a second time for Howell showing a certain level of moxie while playing behind third and fourth team offensive linemen that second half, would think now is hitting the tape first by that neck.

So again, this all-important decision comes down to consistency and trust, and as Schottenheimer would say, "We're a volume-based offense and it really is a true battle. We've got some tough decisions coming up."