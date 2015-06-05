Spagnola: Inability To Handle Meaty Comments Leads To Bone-Dry Boring

IRVING, Texas – Well, here we go, we're doing it again, neutering another player's personality, turning him into "Boring Man."

Seen this occur time and time again during all of these years covering the Dallas Cowboys. Turn a guy with a gift for gab, someone who gives us entertainment gold, into a flowing stream of verbal clichés. One after another after another.

So boring.

Saw this happen with Danny White by the end of his career. A guy with a really good personality that we readily see these days, he became cautious during interviews in the mid-1980s, barely saying anything back then worth wasting your time to listen.

Same happened with Troy Aikman, a very forthcoming rookie, that same guy you love to hear these days analyze games on TV, turned into robot man when the camera lights came on during interview sessions in the locker room within a few years.

Same with Tony Romo. He can be engaging. Funny. Introspective. Insightful. Truthful … as long as it's not a group interview or the cameras are rolling, knowing how easily his words can be misconstrued or taken out of context. Took him about three years as the starter to catch on, and now he dumbs it down for the most part, making sure there is no way whatever he says can create waves, one way or another.

Crazy, isn't it? We in the media are supposed to be in the entertainment business, especially when covering sports. This is not life or death. We are your conduits to these players.

But no, not enough of us understand when we have entertainment gold, becoming all sanctimonious when someone happens to speak their mind, when they say something off the cuff, as if we are covering Watergate or something. This ain't Watergate, OK, it's sports, it's entertainment. Don't turn statements into a national crisis. Don't bite the hand that willingly feeds you.

But we've done it again, made what Cowboys running back Joe Randle said last week, speaking his mind, really no more than a molehill of a statement, into this mountain of controversy. How dare he criticize DeMarco Murray, the NFL's reigning rushing king who set the Cowboys single-season record last year with 1,845 rushing yards, more yards than the likes of Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett or Emmitt Smith ever gained in a single season for the team.

By now you're well familiar with what he said, his words having gone viral worldwide during the first week of OTAs out here at The Ranch, the third-year running back currently alternating days with veteran Darren McFadden (when he's healthy) taking the first snaps in team drills with the first-team offense.

Randle was asked in front of his locker during a huge group interview about the opportunity at hand, the Cowboys having decided against drafting a running back, instead figuring the combination of McFadden, Randle, Lance Dunbar and Ryan Williams could cobble together an efficient enough running game – as long as Tony Romo is throwing the ball, Dez Bryant is catching the ball, Jason Witten is threatening defenses and this offensive line continues to brutalize opponents.

He very respectfully said, "We've got a lot of older guys that I've still got to gain the trust of, especially with losing DeMarco from last year," Randle began honestly and innocently enough, "so I've got to step in there, you know, I've got to earn the trust of the older players on the team."

Good answer.

Then a media member points out that Murray had 1,800 yards last season, so "you must be champing at the bit to get a chance to get out there."

Randle, who, OK, look I'll admit he's proven to possess a little knucklehead factor at times, spoke his mind, failing to keep to the more acceptable script:

"Yeah, he had a great year last year, but I … you know … I got to sit back and watch a lot, and I felt like there was a lot of meat left on the bone."

Boom.