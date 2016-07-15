Spagnola: One Last Tear During A Week Full Of Tears Out Here In Dallas

IRVING, Texas – On the front page of this past Sunday's Dallas Morning News is this illustration of a huge eyeball.

With a tear drop dangling just off the bottom edge.

By Thursday I didn't think I had any more tears left. Just watching, reading and listening since that night of July 7, 2016, downtown Dallas, if you had even the slightest of heartbeats, you welled up at times uncontrollably. I mean, these other despicable tragedies happened in other people's cities. Not ours. Columbine. Charleston. Blacksburg. Sandy Hook. San Bernardino. Orlando.

This one, though, no more than 30 miles from where you live, struck your very soul, rattling your comfort zone. Oh, you may have qualified those other totally unnecessary mass shootings by those murderers as, well, things happen, many of us becoming sadly desensitized to such mass shootings. And it's like, those things happen to other people, not us.

Well, when shots ring out in your downtown, your city, killing five Dallas police officers, wounding eight others and a couple of civilians, this you internalize: This could have happened to me, making the whole ordeal more real.

Initial rage over a guy able to not only buy a semiautomatic weapon but carry it wherever he may please because that is his right is overcome by sadness, grief for the dead and those families and friends directly affected by their deaths. I didn't know any of the five officers who were murdered, and really just one person who knew any of them. But after reading, listening, watching funeral processions, seeing how one child draped himself over the dad's flag-draped coffin, shedding more tears while just looking at the picture, I feel like I know them now. Know I wish I knew them.

Then comes the ESPY's. The story of Zaevion Dobson's killing just outside Knoxville, Tenn., as he laid his 15-year-old body atop two friends to shield them from a gang-related shootings they had nothing to do with. He bravely did shield them, but perished heroically. His mom, Zenobia Dobson, fought through heavy emotion to talk about her son on the show.

More tears.

Then Craig Sager, given the Jimmy V Award a bit later. Heck me, I still cry every time I still watch Jimmy Valvano's speech about never giving up while he knew he was dying from cancer. Now Sager gets up there, speaking courageously of his battle with leukemia. I mean, how much more? How much more can we take?

Well, just when I thought my tear ducts had run dry, this happens out at The Ranch on Thursday afternoon: The Cowboys play host to an open house at Valley Ranch, employees of the club able to bring family members or friends to the facility for one last look as the organization continues preparations for its move to The Star in Frisco. They gave tours. Provided lunch. Nice touch. Got to see some old friends of the organization return. Heard stories. Some hugs to go around.

I've been asked for the past few weeks about my feelings leaving The Ranch after working in so many capacities here since the doors opened Aug. 27, 1985. My response has been rather nonchalant, like, well, it's a place I worked at, no big deal. Move on. Wrote my memories of the place here a couple of weeks ago. Great ones, but not necessarily emotional ones.

Yeah, then this: Someone told me there was a really good video showing in the team meeting room documenting the history of The Ranch.

Had no idea what it was. So I go in, and airing on a loop was my Cowboys Legends Show: Remembering Valley Ranch. Don't think I had seen the 30-minute TV special since completed and aired this past January.

But suddenly what had been work turned into history, then turned into personal reminiscing. Several people in the organization, those who have been here over the four decades, discussing their memories, from those in the front office all the way to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

More tears . . . again. Had seen it all. Lived it all.

There were only a few visitors in the room at the time. Hopefully I was able to casually wipe away those tears without making a scene. When the video finished, I walked to the back of the room, sorta hoping no one would notice. Just took some time to compose, reminisce about the people who had worked here and those I had worked with

So many had passed away since Valley Ranch opened 31 years ago. In memoriam: Tex Schramm. Tom Landry. Coach Joe. Jim Myers. Ernie Stautner. Jerry Tubbs. Dick Nolan. Joe Brodsky. Bill Hitt. Robert Newhouse. Pepe Zamorano. Mark Tuinei. Ron Springs. Godfrey Myles. Jerry Brown. Frank Cornish. George Hays. John Chang.