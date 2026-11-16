ARLINGTON, Texas – Supposedly this Henry Wadsworth Longfellow nursery rhyme was written at some point in the 19th century. Went like this:

There was a little girl, Who had a little curl, Right in the middle of her forehead. When she was good, She was very good indeed, And when she was bad she was horrid.

That sorta brings us to the 2026 Dallas Cowboys, and more specifically to Sunday afternoon here at AT&T, where once again, after a full 3 hours, 19 minutes, left me muttering to myself, "In all my born days, I've never seen … yada, yada, yada."

Because look, in that amount of time, this baffling, once again inexplicable game – in the words of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, "The second half was unacceptable; the tackling was atrocious" – ends up in a 46-40 loss to the now 8-1 San Francisco 49ers.

Leaving him afterward lamenting, "We played the best team in the National Football League and lost by six points."

Yes, the Cowboys did before 90,763 folks, inundated with those Californians who moved to Texas dressed in Niners red, all witnessing the Cowboys' record dropping to 4-6. And seemingly for the umpteenth time, they fail to win back-to-back games for the first time since last Thanksgiving; fail to reach .500 for the third time this season; and fail to match the NFC East-leading Giants' win total of five. Washington did Dallas a favor on Thursday night by beating the Football Giants 24-21, the Commanders probably not realizing at the time but for sure now do, improving their record to 3-5-1, just one win short of your Dallas Cowboys.

Here is the deal, and these Cowboys are grown men. In the matter of four quarters of football we are reminded, just like the little girl in this age-old poem, just how good these Cowboys can be. Come on, they scored 40 points on the NFL's third-ranked defense that wasgiving up but 19 points a game.

But at the same time, we are reminded that when this Cowboys defense is bad, we'll substitute our own word for horrid with this defense is "atrocious."

How atrocious was it?

Why, in 41 previous games against the 49ers, the Cowboys have never given up as many as 46 points, and that 46 is the most the Cowboys have given up in the past 21 games.

The Cowboys defense was scorched for total of 584 yards, the third most in franchise history, the most given up in a home game, and get this, the third most given up since the 583 to Houston in 1991. No team before that had allowed more in a single game since the franchise high of 625 to New Orleans in 2013 and the 623 to Detroit that same year.

Oh wait, there is more, and ultimately frustrating since the Cowboys played these Niners to a Brandon Aubrey missed extra point, his second of the season and just his third in now his last 105 attempts, from being tied at halftime (17-16).

Remember my Friday column, and I quote:

"The Cowboys can't have what's becoming this nagging of late accustomed two or three breakdown plays each game. Like that Colts' 36-yard run and 55-yard swing pass for a touchdown; like Arizona's 63-yard TD run and 53-yard run; the 29-yard Saquon Barkley run; and the 72-yard run and 64-yard pass to set up two of Tampa Bay's touchdowns.

"Just can't have it if the Cowboys are going to hang with these Niners. If they have designs on beating these Niners."

Well, I'll be darned (working hard to clean up my language). The Cowboys gave up four touchdowns on plays totaling 235 yards: a 74-yard Brock Purdy short pass to running back Christian McCaffrey; a 70-yard reverse end around one way, flip back to Deebo Samuel coming around the other with the defense overly pursuing; a 66-yard Purdy short pass to McCaffrey untouched; and a 25-yard Kaelon Black run around end when trucking two Cowboys defenders to get started.

Add it up, that's four touchdown plays for 235 of the Niners 584 yards, with two of those the Niners catching the Cowboys aggressively blitzing.

And not to add insult to these defensive deficiencies that just won't go away: On those four touchdown drives, and drives is a misnomer, the 49ers went 303 yards in 13 plays using 6:28 of time off the clock. That's it. But then that's what happens when two of those drives consumed just two plays and three plays.

"And again, at the end of the day, I do know that the explosive plays are absolutely killing us," Schottenheimer reiterated on what needs cleaning up. "And so if we cannot give up explosive plays that go for 65-yard touchdowns or more, that's a good start."

Want more frustration? In the first half, the Cowboys gave up just 45 yards rushing that turned into 214 in the end. The Cowboys recorded five more sacks, hit Purdy seven times, had five tackles for loss, and at times to their detriment had flushed Purdy out of the pocket, only for him to throw back against the grain for a couple of those big plays. Of his 389 yards passing (154.5 QB rating when 158.3 is perfect), four completions totaled 190 yards.

Can't have it. Can't win that way.

Even when scoring a season-high 40 points, the most in the last 14 games. Even with Dak Prescott himself throwing for a season-high 343 yards. Even with Dak throwing a season-high five touchdown passes, matching his career best of the five he tossed in the final game of the 2021 season.

Even if George Pickens, after missing last week's Indianapolis game with a sore ankle, is catching a career-high 11 passes for a season-high 145 yards and a single-game career-high three touchdown passes. Even if CeeDee Lamb, shut out in the first half, catches seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

Even if the Cowboys, trailing 31-19, score 21 fourth-quarter points.

The problem is the defense gave up another 15.

And for an offense totaling 439 yards, second highest of the season to the 508 last Sunday against the Colts, and keeping the Niners honest with 96 of those yards rushing, we could make a case, at least for the offense, that the Cowboys simply ran out of time, needing possibly one more full possession. Because after the defense finally came up with a late fourth-quarter stop – San Fran scoring on four of six second-half possessions – there were but nine seconds left with the ball at the 9-yard line.

And we don't believe in 91-yard Hail Marys. Sorry, Roger, that would have needed to be the whole rosary.

So here the Cowboys are at 4-6, two games under .500 for the third time this season, yet they still have a puncher's chance. The next two games are at home against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans and the 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles. But then to reach .500 with five games to play would entail winning back-to-back games for the first time since last year. That would entail winning two games at AT&T this year to even their record at home to 3-3 in a stadium where they had been dominating opposing teams.

Mostly, though, that would entail if the defense faces 62 plays, they must play well for 62 plays. Not 58. Not four plays totaling 235 yards worth of touchdowns.

And as Dak said, being as diplomatic as possible, if that means scoring 47 points to win, then that means scoring 47 points to win.

The competitor Dak is when asked if he feels the season is slipping away – the same question he was asked when the Cowboys were 2-4 and 3-5 – caused him to set his jaw.

"I'm not going to say it's slipping away," Dak began. "We're putting ourselves in a bind. We're making it really, really hard on ourselves, and we're the only ones who can change it and fix it."