Spotlight's Brighter For Dak, But His Approach Doesn't Change In 2nd Camp

Romo injured his back in the third preseason game last August, and the rest is history: Prescott started all 16 games, won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and Romo was granted his release to take a CBS broadcasting job in April.

Fast forward to Monday: Prescott met with the media following the Cowboys' first camp walkthrough in an entirely new role than last year: a major face of the franchise.

The expectations are different. His approach doesn't change.

"Last year I came in and I was just trying to figure everything out," he said. "Being in this offseason, everything that I say, people are listening to. Everything that I do, people are watching. Not just you guys, but my teammates and the coaches as well. But that's fun to me. That's something that I embrace. I want that. I have to be at my best at all times. It's something that I take pride in."

As many game snaps as Prescott received last year – he started all 16 games and one playoff appearance – he's still a second-year player who needs practice reps. He'll benefit from a starter's workload from Day One this year.

Asked where he can improve, Prescott says the entire scope of the quarterback position: his drops, his accuracy, his technique and more.

To head coach Jason Garrett, that's the sign of a player focused on what he can do now, not how far he's come from third on the 2016 camp depth chart.