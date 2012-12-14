Star: Cowboys, Steelers Share Unique, But Rivaled History

This story originally appeared in Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine. For subscription information, please click here.

The week before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers played Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium, a columnist wrote how the local fans wouldn't really have a rooting interest in the outcome of the game. That opinion was quickly squashed by the overwhelming majority.

And yes, that columnist would be yours truly.

Call me naïve. Always thought the No. 1 rival for players and fans were the Washington Redskins. Possibly, more recently, the Philadelphia Eagles. Or maybe the Giants. And for some, this is accurate.

But never would have imagined the disdain by Cowboys fans for the Steelers. Keep in mind this works on both ends. For many Pittsburgh fans, their second-favorite team each week is whoever is playing the Cowboys.

So what's the deal? Why the sports hatred between the Cowboys and Steelers? Seriously, how much animosity could two franchises have for one another when they've only played nine times since 1979? Heck, they've played twice since Aug. 31, 1997, at least before today's kickoff. Twice in 15 years, three months, two weeks and a day.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh played twice in 15 days earlier this season. The Cowboys and Eagles played twice in seven days in January 2010.

The easy answer are the two Super Bowls the teams played in the 1970s, both close games ultimately lost by the Cowboys. Those outcomes have had long-term effects for both fan bases, even the teams themselves. For Pittsburgh, yes, those triumphs secured immorality, Team of the Decade status, a bevy of Pro Football Hall of Famers, but the fact the Cowboys were dubbed "America's Team" right around the same time infuriates Steeler fans. To this day.

As for Dallas, for fans old enough to remember those games, no two losses in franchise history have been more painful. Roger Staubach himself has said on multiple occasions that those were far and away the two most disappointing defeats of his career.

This was about ego and pride on both sides, not to mention, both home bases, Western Pennsylvania and Texas are arguably the country's most passionate football fans, be it high school, college or NFL.

The teams have met 30 times, with each winning 15. Of the eight franchises the Cowboys have played at least 30 games against, they only have a losing record against the Cleveland Browns, at 13-17.

Let's take a look back at 10 of the most memorable games of the rivalry:

* *

Sept. 24, 1960 – Steelers 35, Cowboys 28

Coincidentally, the first opponent in franchise history was the Steelers. This was long before anyone cared about professional football in North Texas, never mind having built up any dislike of opposing teams. The announced attendance for the opener at the Cotton Bowl was 30,000, but that was the most generous of estimates.

Dallas almost pulled off a stunner, taking early leads of 14-0 and 21-7 behind veteran quarterback Eddie LeBaron, the "Little General" himself. Alas, four turnovers proved too much to overcome and Bobby Layne, who played at nearby Highland Park in high school, tossed four touchdowns to lead Pittsburgh to a 35-28 win.