Star Evaluation: Antwaun Woods' Sudden Rise

Bryan's Bottom Line: One of the best surprises of the 2018 season was the emergence of Antwaun Woods. What is unique about Woods was during the OTAs and mini camps he wasn't much of a player. It was when the full pads came on in Oxnard where he showed impressive brute power and strength. When Woods was winning one-on-one battles with Travis Frederick and Zack Martin we all stood up and took notice. Rod Marinelli and Leon Lett began to give him more and more responsibility as part of the rotation and he turned it into a starting job. One of the main reasons that this defense was defending the run well was due in large part to Woods and his ability to mesh with Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. To be strong against the run, you have to be good up the middle and Woods was able to do just that. Going forward I expect that we will continue to see Antwaun Woods at that nose tackle spot but maybe a draft pick or two to help with the depth of the position.