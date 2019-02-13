Star Evaluation: How Anthony Brown Bounced Back

Feb 13, 2019 at 02:26 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Star-Evaluation-How-Anthony-Brown-Bounced-Back-hero

With free agency looming in March, roster turnover isn't far away. However, the majority of the 2019 roster is already in place. In the coming weeks, DallasCowboys.com will feature players who are currently under contract for next season, analyzing their past season and their future prospects.

Today, we continue the series with cornerback Anthony Brown.

What's Been Good: Anthony Brown clearly didn't care about the expectations in 2018. Conventional wisdom said he was going to lose his nickel back job to Jourdan Lewis, who appeared to come on strong at the end of his rookie year. The one problem was that Brown bucked conventional wisdom, holding on to the third cornerback job throughout OTAs and training camp. In his third season, he started 10 games — and those he didn't start came when the Cowboys opened their games in base defense. In 15 appearances, he managed 46 tackles with two sacks and an interception. His eight pass breakups ranked third on the team, trailing only Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie. For a guy who was supposed to lose his job at the outset of the season, it was a strong effort from the former sixth-round pick.

What's Been Bad: Cornerback will always be a relatively thankless job, and Brown has his moments. He cut down on the penalties in 2018, only drawing three on the year. But it seemed like a lot of his mistakes came from over-aggressive play. Nothing better exemplifies this than his coverage of DeAndre Hopkins in overtime against Houston. Trailing Hopkins on an outroute, Brown appeared to undercut the Pro Bowl received to attempt an interception. Instead, he missed on the play and Hopkins powered his way upfield for a 49-yard reception that would set up a game-winning field goal. That's an interesting dilemma, because you typically want cornerbacks to have an aggressive mindset, but it has bitten Brown at times in the past.

2018 Highlight: There are a couple options to choose from. Brown made the fourth down breakup that won the Week 17 game at New York, but his efforts in the statement game against the Saints can't be forgotten. Brown was lights out against the best offense be Cowboys faced all season, registering three tackles, a sack and two pass breakups. The sack came on a crucial fourth quarter possession, disrupting a Saints drive that had entered Cowboys territory. Brown also surrendered the Saints' only touchdown of the night, though it'd be easy to argue that play featured offensive pass interference. Still, it wasn't enough to put a damper on a fantastic outing, as the Cowboys' coaching staff named Brown their MVP of the game.

What's Next: It's hard to believe Brown already finds himself in a contract year. It seems like just yesterday he was picking off Tony Romo in his first-ever training camp practice. Regardless, 2019 will be an interesting year for the young nickel back. Brown has enjoyed a productive career to this point, but the Cowboys have a lot of contracts to get signed over the coming year. Can he play his way into their list of priorities. This front office hasn't been afraid to sign role players to long-term deals, as Orlando Scandrick managed a 10-year career as the Cowboys' third corner. Perhaps Brown will follow that path, or perhaps the Cowboys will continue to look toward the draft as they use their cap space elsewhere. That probably depends on how well Brown plays next fall.

Star Evaluation: How Anthony Brown Bounced Back

After a forgettable finish to 2017, Anthony Brown bounced back to put together a strong third NFL season.

Boykins_William-HS22
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

20180916_DAL vs NYG_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ_029694
1 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20190105_DAL_Anthony Brown_jj24305
2 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20180909_DAL vs CAR_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ_025408
3 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20180922_DAL vs SEA_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ_033532
4 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20180930_DAL vs DET_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ_037655
5 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181105_DAL_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ006395
6 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181105_DAL_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ006396
7 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181014_DAL vs JAX_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ_045253
8 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181118_DAL_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ015246
9 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181021_DAL_Anthony Brown_JJ000356
10 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181003_Practice_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ_038450
11 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20180909_DAL vs CAR_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ_025365
12 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20190105_DAL_Anthony Brown_jj24302
13 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20180818_DAL vs CIN_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ_016508
14 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181021_DAL_aleighton Vander Esch_anthony Brown_JJ000354
15 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181021_DAL_Anthony Brown_JJ000208
16 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181014_DAL vs JAX_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ_045214
17 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181105_DAL_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ006339
18 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181111_DAL_ANthony Brown_Selects_JJ009668
19 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20190112_DAL_Anthony Brown_jj27591
20 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181118_DAL_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ015457
21 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181111_DAL_ANthony Brown_Selects_JJ009667
22 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181122_DAL_Anthony Brown_JJ020485
23 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181118_DAL_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ015328
24 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181208_DAL_Anthony Brown_Selects_JJ9635
25 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181122_DAL_Anthony Brown_JJ020487
26 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20190105_DAL_Anthony Brown_jj24304-
27 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181122_DAL_Anthony Brown_JJ020486
28 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20190105_DAL_Anthony Brown_jj24303
29 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
20181129_DAL_Anthony Brown_JJ2333
30 / 30
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 DallasCowboys.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bryan Broaddus' Bottom Line: Anthony Brown had every reason to go into the tank when the coaching staff took him out of the starting lineup in 2017 and replaced him with Chidobe Awuzie. To Brown's credit, he did the opposite and played himself into a role as a useful sub-package player. Where I thought Brown showed the most improvement this year was with his physicality. There were snaps while he was a starter where he honestly played soft and cared little about tackling. Maybe there was an attitude change within Brown or the addition of Kris Richard had something to do with the transformation — but it was there. I really like this new version of Anthony Brown and will be interested to see if he pushes Awuzie this year to get back the job he once held. He has the ability to pull it off.

**Click HERE for more Star Evaluations**

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

After posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158), CeeDee Lamb said that his performance today is only a stepping stone towards what's to come this season.
news

Dak, Zack on regular season finale: 'A must-win'

Dak Prescott and Zack Martin have been around long enough to know the importance of controlling your own destiny in the playoffs, and it starts with beating the Commanders.
news

Reaction from all 7 Cowboys Pro Bowlers

As the Cowboys prepare for one game before the playoffs, there was a buzz around the Pro Bowl announcement. Here are the reactions from all seven who made the list.
news

Updates: Tyler Smith among 8 not practicing Thurs.

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
Advertising