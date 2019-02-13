Star Evaluation: How Anthony Brown Bounced Back

Bryan Broaddus' Bottom Line: Anthony Brown had every reason to go into the tank when the coaching staff took him out of the starting lineup in 2017 and replaced him with Chidobe Awuzie. To Brown's credit, he did the opposite and played himself into a role as a useful sub-package player. Where I thought Brown showed the most improvement this year was with his physicality. There were snaps while he was a starter where he honestly played soft and cared little about tackling. Maybe there was an attitude change within Brown or the addition of Kris Richard had something to do with the transformation — but it was there. I really like this new version of Anthony Brown and will be interested to see if he pushes Awuzie this year to get back the job he once held. He has the ability to pull it off.