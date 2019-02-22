Star Evaluation: How Safety Talk Affects Woods?

While free agency officially begins in March, roster turnover isn't too far away. The Cowboys will indeed add and presumably release players, along with letting some go without a new contract.

However, the majority of the 2018 roster is already in place. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will preview those players, analyzing where they've been and where they're going.

Today, we'll continue the series with safety Xavier Woods.

What's Been Good: For what he had to endure for all of the offseason and then training camp and then getting hurt in the preseason that carried over into the regular season, Woods did a remarkable job in 2018. Not only did he play 14 games, but he played well. The Cowboys were rumored to be in the Earl Thomas market all last year, which likely would've meant Woods would've lost his starting job. He didn't let that bother him as he returned from injury in Week 3 and finished sixth on the team with 67 tackles, and third on the team with nine pass deflections.

What's Been Bad: While Woods indeed played well, it hasn't stopped the talk to get a veteran safety. In fact, Jerry Jones adamantly said "yes" when asked this week about acquiring outside help, which we still all assume could be in the form of Thomas, who is expected to be a free agent. That doesn't mean Woods has done anything bad. In fact, it has been said that Woods and perhaps Thomas could start alongside each other and Jeff Heath would move down to a nickel safety/special teams role. Obviously, all of that is up in the air at this point. Woods is a player the Cowboys like and he isn't going anywhere.

2018 Highlight: His five-day turnaround from the Atlanta game to the Thanksgiving Day win over Washington was quite a week for Woods. He had 10 tackles against the Falcons to help the Cowboys secure a huge road win, only to be followed up by seven tackles, three pass deflections and an interception in the Cowboys' win over the Redskins.