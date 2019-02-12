Star Evaluation: Sacks vs. Penalties For Gregory

Bryan's Bottom Line: I'll take the heat for my original opinion on Randy Gregory. I never thought that he would have played another down in the NFL after all the things off the field that he went through. Where I miss evaluated Gregory was his desire to get his life back together to the point where he could play again. As Jason Garrett would say, Gregory wasn't perfect but he played well enough to consider him a reliable player in the rotation. The more the season wore on you got the feeling that the coaching staff felt like they could lean on him more and for longer periods of the game. Gregory is not going to be DeMarcus Lawrence or Tyrone Crawford when it comes to playing the run but with his first off season in the weight room in a while his strength levels should improve and that will benefit his overall game.