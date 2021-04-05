Star Magazine Draft Guide Is Available Now

Draft Central | 2021

Apr 05, 2021
The 2021 NFL Draft is fast approaching and there is no better source for a comprehensive breakdown preparing you for the critical weekend than the official 2021Dallas Cowboys Star MagazineDraft Guide. The guide, meticulously put together by the all-hands-on-deck staff of DallasCowboys.com, is out in print now and available for digital download as well.

The guide lists over 350 college football players in this year's field of eligible draftees with comprehensive scouting reports on all of the top prospects. The staff also provides a thorough analysis of what the Cowboys have and need at every position.

In addition, this year's Draft Guide includes bonus gems like these features:

  • NFL analyst Bucky Brooks' favorite pick at each position.
  • David Helman's complete first-round mock draft.
  • A Cowboys' seven-round mock draft with predictions for every pick the team has from staff writers Nick Eatman, Rob Phillips, David Helman, Kyle Youmans and Jonny Auping.
  • An exclusive interview with Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay on the changes the Cowboys have had to make in their scouting process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • A feature looking back 60 years at the Cowboys' first NFL Draft. One that included a competitive battle with the AFL for players, a collection of relatively unknown contributors and the selection of a future Hall of Famer.
  • A breakdown of the previous 15 times that the Cowboys have had a top-10 pick.
  • Get draft coverage that covers your Cowboys! To purchase a copy of the print edition of the 2021Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide, click here. For digital copies, click here.

