Star: Marinelli Drawn To Dallas By Connection With Staff





In addition to re-establishing his relationship with Kiffin, Marinelli is also reunited with new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, another member of that old Tampa Bay staff that guided the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2002 season.

"I think that what we did, and there're a lot of other guys who were there with us, there's a bond for a belief that there's no compromise on," Marinelli says of the trio's shared principles. "There are things that maybe you do differently from year to year or during the year, but that foundation, the fundamentals of what we do, is a core belief for us, and that's kind of nice."

"We're very familiar with each other, we know what we believe in, what the core beliefs are," acknowledges Bisaccia, who spent the previous two seasons in San Diego after coaching in Tampa from 2002-10. "And the core beliefs are running to the football and playing with passion and playing with great energy. Probably the No. 1 thing we all look for are guys that love football. The three of us love football."

As the newly installed defensive staff at Valley Ranch implements a switch from the 3-4 scheme, employed in Dallas since 2005, to a 4-3 system similar to the one innovated by Kiffin in Tampa Bay, Marinelli believes the Cowboys have the qualities to make a smooth conversion.

"I just see some guys that can really run, that are very athletic," Marinelli says. "The transition, you never know, but when you start to look at these guys on tape, they can really run and our system is built on speed, quickness and balance and change of direction and attitude. The fit looks good. It's intriguing and exciting."

And while Marinelli has yet to personally meet his new charges, he has already pored over many hours of game film.

"I like being introduced to men by their tape, and then meet them," he says. "Because their tape is telling you where they are, their tape is their résumé. And now it's my job to clean it up here and there and help them get a little better."

But before he decides which players fit best into the scheme in which capacity, Marinelli needs to see them in action on the practice field.

"What I like to do with these men, first of all, you watch them at work, and then you get them on the field in your drill work, when you're allowed to go on the field in OTAs [Organized Team Activities], and then you see the movement up close and the redirection and what fits them the best," explains the 63-year-old former Vietnam veteran. "I like to watch them. It's like a pass-rusher. I like to see what he likes to do, get a feel and then clean him up. I need to see their bodies move in drill work and then they start fitting in themselves."

With this philosophy, a large proportion of his job relies on effectively communicating the game plan in a way the players can grasp and then execute.

"I think the biggest thing is being a good teacher, being clear and concise in exactly what you want," says Marinelli. "And not say too many words, so the message is simple and direct. And it's about energy, it's about playing hard, about playing physical and about playing fast. And then that comes back to us as teachers – make sure you set the standard and then demand the standard."

To outside observers, it may seem strange that a man who was recently a head coach in Detroit (2006-08), and last served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach in Chicago, would be willing to step down to being a position coach, but Marinelli's reasons further illustrate why he is of such impeccable character.

His loyalty to former Bears coach Lovie Smith, another member of that late '90s Tampa Bay defensive coaching staff, superseded his desire to remain in Chicago following Smith's firing after last season.

"My No. 1 relationship there was Lovie Smith. He's one of my best friends in life and I believe in him and I went there because of him," Marinelli says of his departure from Chicago, where the Bears surrendered just 17.3 points per game in 2012, third-fewest in the NFL, en route to a 10-6 record. "And it's not the right place for me without him."

Maintaining such close relationships with the other coaches, like his one with Kiffin that helped lure him to Dallas, ultimately translates into the same message being delivered to the players by everyone on the staff.