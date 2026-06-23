STAR STREAK SEASON TICKET HOLDER ATTENDANCE CHALLENGE PROMOTION - Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

STAR STREAK SEASON TICKET HOLDER ATTENDANCE CHALLENGE PROMOTION

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASES WILL NOT IMPROVE AN ENTRANT'S CHACE OF WINNING. BY PARTICIPATING, ENTRANT AGREES TO BE BOUND BY THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND THE DECISIONS OF PROMOTION PARTIES, WHICH SHALL BE FINAL IN ALL RESPECTS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

Promotion Theme: Promotion Parties are giving one individual a chance to win a prize during the Star Streak Season Ticket Holder Attendance Challenge Promotion (the "Promotion"). The Promotion begins on September 20, 2026, when AT&T Stadium opens for entry ("Promotion Start Date") and ends on January 3, 2027, when AT&T Stadium closes ("Promotion End Date") (collectively, the "Promotion Period"). Promotion Parties' computer is the official clock for the Promotion. Any entry received before or after the Promotion Period will be void (except as otherwise provided in these Official Rules).

Eligibility: Promotion is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Colombia. To be eligible, entrant ("Entrant") must be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry and be a season ticket holder for the 2026-2027 NFL Season. Entrant is not eligible if they are an employee of Promotion Parties or a member of the immediate family (defined as parents, children, siblings or spouse, regardless of where they reside) or household of any of the above persons. Promotion Parties reserve the right to verify eligibility regarding the qualifications of Entrants and Winners. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, Entrant agrees to abide by these rules and all decisions of Promotion Parties which are final in all matters relating to this Promotion.

Methods of Entry (collectively, an "Entry"):

In-Person Entry: Entrant must attend all eight (8) Dallas Cowboys regular season home games played at AT&T Stadium during the Promotion Period and scan a valid game entry ticket for each home game using the mobile ticketing app associated with the Entrant's original season ticket holder account. Once Entrant has attended all eight (8) home games and the applicable tickets for entry have been scanned, Entrant will be automatically entered into the Promotion. Email Entry: Entrant may send an email to promotions@dallascowboys.net with the subject line "Star Streak Season Ticket Holder Attendance Challenge Promotion Entry" and include in the body of the email their complete name (no initials), street address (P.O. Boxes not accepted), city, state, ZIP code, country, date of birth, and telephone number ("Email Entry"). Email Entry must be received by the Promotion End Date.

Entry Limit and Requirements: Regardless of the method of Entry, each Entry will have an equal chance of winning. Regardless of the method of Entry, there is a limit of one (1) Entry per person during the Promotion Period. By entering, the Entrant agrees that, to the extent applicable, all costs related to or arising in connection with participation in the Promotion are Entrant's sole cost and expense. Promotion Parties will not be responsible for entries lost, delayed, incomplete or misdirected. Entrant acknowledges that Promotion Parties cannot control certain factors, such as errors, cancellation of accounts or technical malfunctions that may affect any Entrant's ability to enter, win, view, be advised of, be eligible for or be properly considered in the Promotion. Multiple Entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or social media account, where applicable. Any attempt by any Entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different social media accounts, email addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void that Entrant's Entry, and that Entrant may be disqualified. Each potential Winner (as defined below) may be required to show proof of being an authorized account holder. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a user, a person who can demonstrate the ability to log into the applicable account with the correct username and password will be deemed the user who submitted the Entry. Promotion Parties, in their sole discretion, may determine whether an Entry is eligible. By entering, you agree to waive any rights you may have to the Entry submitted. If you choose to enroll via mobile device, STANDARD MESSAGE RATES AND DATA CHARGES APPLY.

Entrant Data and Privacy: Entries will become the sole property of Sponsor. Submission of the Entry, including any Prize notification documents ("Entrant Data"), constitutes Entrant's consent for Sponsor to obtain, use, and transfer your name, address, and other details for Promotion administration purposes. Entrant further expressly consents to receive future promotional offers, and Sponsor may use Entrant Data for advertising, publicity or any other purposes whatsoever, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, without compensation and with or without attribution to Entrant. Any Entrant Data shall be used in a manner consistent with the consent given by Entrants at the time of Entry, with these Official Rules, and with the privacy policy located at www.dallascowboys.com.

By participating in the Promotion, each Entrant grants to Promotion Parties a worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual, non-exclusive right and license to copy, distribute, and display each submitted Entry, where applicable, in any manner and in any media worldwide (including social media) without limitation and for an unlimited time with right to use, copy, modify, edit, and create derivative works therefrom, without further compensation or notice, and agrees to execute documents confirming such right and license at Promotion Parties reasonable request.

Content Guidelines: "Content" refers to all information, photos, descriptions, comments, or other content an Entrant submits in connection with an Entry.

By submitting an Entry, an Entrant represents and warrants that: (a) Entrant's Content is Entrant's original work; (b) Entrant's Content has not been previously published; (c) Entrant's Content has not been copied form others; (d) Entrant's Content does not violate any rights of any other person or entity (including, but not limited to, copyrights, trademark rights, rights of privacy and publicity); (e) Entrant has permission to use the name or likeness of any person featured in Entrant's Content; and (f) the publication of the Content will not infringe on the rights of any person or entity.

All Content must conform to the following guidelines:

Content must not have been generated by automated, script, macro, robotic, programmatic or like methods.

Content must not include anything that is violent, illegal, dangerous, discriminatory, unlawful, obscene, inappropriate, profane, lewd, defamatory, contains nudity, or otherwise appears to cause harm.

Content must not promote alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco or firearms/weapons (or use any of the foregoing).

Content must not promote any activities that are unlawful or appear to be unsafe or dangerous.

Content must not defame, misrepresent, or contain disparaging remarks about Promotion Parties, or their products and services, or any other persons, entities or products.

Content should not promote any particular political agenda or message.

Content should not communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which Promotion Parties wish to associate.

Promotion Parties reserve the right to remove or otherwise take-down any Content submitted by an Entrant that does not comply with these Official Rules.

Prize: There will be one (1) prize package (the "Prize") consisting of a trip for Winner and one (1) guest to attend a Dallas Cowboys away game during the 2027-2028 NFL Season. Such Prize includes transportation via the Dallas Cowboys team air charter, ground transportation, and hotel accommodations. Sponsor to select the applicable Prize dates, transportation methods, and hotel accommodations in its sole discretion. Approximate retail value ("ARV") of Two Thousand U.S. Dollars ($2,000.00). Promotion Parties reserve the right to substitute any portion of the Prize for one of equal or greater value. Winner(s) may not request Prize substitution. Prize is non-transferable and may not be claimed or used by any person other than the Winner.

By accepting the Prize, the Winner agrees that Promotion Parties and their designees may use their name, voice, photograph, image, likeness, address (city and state), biographical information, Prize information and/or statements about this Promotion for advertising and publicity purposes in all media worldwide (including social media) at the discretion of the Promotion Parties without limitation, for an unlimited time and without further compensation or notice. Any portion of Prize not accepted by Winner will be forfeited. Except as otherwise set forth herein, travel, transportation, parking, lodging, meals, and any and all other costs or expenses not expressly set forth in these Official Rules are not included in the Prize. Winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes, gratuities, transportation, lodging, and any other incidental costs or expenses not identified in these Official Rules. Where applicable, Winner and guest(s) must comply with all third-party terms and conditions, venue policies and regulations (including but not limited to mobile ticketing, health and safety protocols, and ticket terms and condition) and any other applicable terms and conditions related to the Prize. Winner is prohibited from profiting from the sale of the Prize.

Actual value of Prize may vary based on dates of travel or accommodation. In the event the Winner lives in, or in close proximity to, the Prize event, as determined in Promotion Parties' sole discretion, Promotion Parties will substitute airfare for ground transportation with round-trip ground transportation for Winner and guest, and any difference in Prize value will not be awarded to the Winner. Each guest must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age or older (unless Winner is the guest's parent or legal guardian, in which case, guest may be below 21). Guest (or if a minor, guest's parent or legal guardian who must be the Winner) must sign and return a travel release before any ticketing or travel occurs. Winner and guest must have all necessary identification and/or travel documents (e.g., a valid U.S. driver's license, real ID or passport) required for travel. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary. Any minor guest must be accompanied by minor's parent or legal guardian who must be the Winner. Once the guest is selected, they may not be substituted, except in Promotion Parties' sole and absolute discretion. Airline tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles. All airline tickets are subject to flight variation, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. Winner and guest are responsible for obtaining travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance), at their option, and hereby acknowledge that Promotion Parties have not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance. In the event the Winner and/or the guest misses a scheduled airline flight (through no fault of Promotion Parties or due to Force Majeure), Promotion Parties will have no liability for any costs associated with changing or rebooking transportation. Winner agrees that acceptance of the Prize is done so entirely upon their own initiative, risk and responsibility.

ARV is as of the time the rules were printed, and the value of a Prize may fluctuate. A Winner is not entitled to any difference between the ARV and the actual value of the Prize at the time the Prize is awarded. The Prize(s) will be fulfilled as soon as commercially practicable.

Promotion Parties will not be responsible for any Prize that may be lost, stolen, counterfeit, damaged or tampered with in any way before reaching the Winner. Promotion Parties, to the extent permitted by law, make no warranties, and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to any Prize awarded in connection with the Promotion. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, THE PRIZE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND PROMOTION PARTIES HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. All Prize details are at Promotion Parties' sole discretion. In the event Winner is disqualified for any reason, Promotion Parties will award the Prize to another eligible Entrant.

Winner Selection: At the conclusion of the Promotion, on or around January 17, 2027, Promotion Parties will select one (1) potential Winner(s) in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. The odds of being selected as a potential Winner depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. An Entrant is not a Winner of any Prize unless and until Entrant's eligibility and Entry has been verified and notified such verification is complete ("Winner").

A potential Winner will be notified by telephone, email or social media (as applicable) after the selection with instructions on how to claim the Prize (the "Win Notification"). A potential Winner will have a certain amount of time as specified in the Win Notification to acknowledge receipt of the Win Notification and fulfill the requirements described herein to receive the Prize. A representative of Promotion Parties will make at least one (1) attempt to notify the potential Winner. The Winner will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (except where prohibited) and any other requested documents to the Sponsor. Promotion Parties reserve the right to randomly select alternative Winner(s) in the event a potential Winner does not respond to the Win Notification or any subsequent communication from Promotion Parties or fulfill other requirements to receive a Prize. Promotion Parties are not responsible for suspended or discontinued wireless or online services which may result in a potential Winner not receiving a Win Notification, for any change in potential Winner's email address or mailing address, or for any undelivered emails due to potential Winner's actions or inactions. Prize Promotion Parties reserve the right to conduct a background check on any potential Winner and reserve the right in their sole discretion to disqualify any person based on such background check if Promotion Parties determine in their sole discretion that awarding the Prize to such potential Winner might reflect negatively on Promotion Parties or any of the Released Parties (as defined below).

Disclaimer: Each Entrant in this Promotion agrees to release and hold harmless the Promotion Parties, NFL Entities (as defined below), ticketing provider, participating venue parties, and each of the foregoing's directors, officers, subsidiaries, affiliates, owners, joint venturers, partners, parent companies, divisions, related entities, employees, agents and representatives, successors and assigns, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Promotion, including without limitation, any Prize providers (the "Released Parties"), from and against all loss, liability, damage, injury or claims, related in any way whatsoever in this Promotion, this Official Rules, or the rights, consents and licenses granted to any Released Parties under these Official Rules, including but not limited to mechanical errors and other errors, inaccurate, fraudulent, incomplete, late, lost, misdirected entries; or any delays in delivery of Prize; or bodily injuries, death, losses or damages of any kind, without limitation, that may arise from or in connection with Entrant's participation in this Promotion or acceptance, possession or use of the Prize, or participation in Prize-related activities. By participating in this Promotion, Entrant agrees and acknowledges to be bound by these Official Rules, all Promotion Parties terms and conditions, as well as the decisions of Promotion Parties which are final and binding in all respects; to waive any rights to claim ambiguity with the Official Rules. Promotion Parties are not responsible if the Promotion or the Prize is cancelled due to a force majeure event.

Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by any Entrant, technical errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Entry process or the Promotion; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of Entries; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from Entrant's participation in the Promotion or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize. If for any reason an Entrant's Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, Entrant's sole remedy is another Entry, if possible. No more than the stated number of Prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than stated number of Prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Promotion Parties reserve the right to award only the stated number of Prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, unawarded, eligible Prize claims.

By participating, Entrants agree that (a) all claims and judgments will be limited to your actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including, without limitation, costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event including attorney's fees; and (b) to the extent permitted by applicable law, under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to recover damages, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages or any other damages multiplied or otherwise increased. Some jurisdictions may not allow the limitations or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages or exclusion of implied warranties. Check local laws for restrictions regarding these limitations or exclusions.

EACH ENTRANT, WINNER AND GUEST WAIVES CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE § 1542 (AND ALL SIMILAR LAWS OF ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES), WHICH READS: "A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH IF KNOWN BY HIM MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR." EACH ENTRANT, WINNER AND GUEST REPRESENTS AND WARRANTS FULL UNDERSTANDING OF, AND ACKNOWLEDGES THE SIGNIFICANCE AND CONSEQUENCE OF, WAIVER OF CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE § 1542 (AND ALL SIMILAR LAWS OF ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES).

Applicable Law: This Promotion and these Official Rules shall be construed and governed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas. As a condition to participating in this Promotion, each Entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and all causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in the State of Texas. The Entrant and Promotion Parties hereby waive any and all right to trial by jury. If any provision of these Official Rules are declared or found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be illegal, unenforceable or void, then such provision will be null and void but each other provision hereof not so affected will be enforced to the full extent permitted by applicable law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

General: Promotion Parties reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to (a) change the Promotion at any time without liability to Entrants or third parties, including if and when the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion,(b) disqualify an Entrant or Winner whose conduct is contrary to the spirit and intention of the Promotion and these Official Rules or for any other reason Promotion Parties deem appropriate and to declare as void any applicable Entry or Entries; or (c) modify, cancel, or suspend the Promotion or any part of it at any stage for any reason without notice, including for circumstances beyond Promotion Parties' reasonable control. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Other restrictions may apply. All rights reserved.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between representations or other statements contained in any materials related to the Promotion or made by any representative of Promotion Parties, and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules will govern and control.

Severability: The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is found to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules will remain in effect and construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained in these Official Rules.

Winners List: For a list of Winners, available after February 3, 2027, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Star Streak Season Ticket Holder Attendance Challenge Promotion, One Cowboys Way, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034. Requests must be received by March 1, 2027. VT residents may omit return postage.

Promotion Parties: Blue Star Operations Services, LLC (the "Sponsor" or "Promotion Parties").

NFL Entities. The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives, and employees (collectively, the "NFL Entities") will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Promotion or any Prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Promotion in any way.

All NFL-related trademarks are the property of the National Football League.