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Mailbag: Is Blue ready for a second-year leap?

Jun 23, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Javonte Williams is obviously the clear number one running back, but I'm a little worried about the position's depth. Jaydon Blue was electric at Texas but struggled last year with the Cowboys. Any chance he takes a second-year leap? If not him, then who? – Brandon Crane/Cynthiana, IN

Kurt: You have reason to be a little worried, and maybe even a lot worried, considering the punishment NFL running backs typically take. And that's because there are really no proven commodities behind Williams on the depth chart.

Of course, the front office and coaching staff certainly hope Blue makes a sizeable leap in his second year. To say his rookie campaign was an up-and-down affair would be an understatement, but it seems he learned from his mistakes and even showed a flash of promise in the 2025 season finale with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown at the Giants.

But don't rule out Phil Mafah either, a seventh-round pick last year who brings considerable size to the position. His debut campaign was also rough, as an injury kept him sidelined for all but one game as well. In that same New York outing, he produced 29 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score. Again, another promising flash.

And for goodness' sake, we surely can't rule out Malik Davis. The guy just keeps on keeping on, making the most of whatever opportunities are thrown his way. Having his veteran know-how and understanding of the role alone might be worth keeping him on the roster.

Throw in 23-year-old Israel Abanikanda, rookie Dominic Richardson and, heck, even Hunter Luepke (who we regularly get pleas from fans to get him the ball more) and the Cowboys certainly have a few options for that backup running back role.

Still, whether any of them can step in if needed and handle the rigors of starting duties at the NFL level remains to be seen.

Nick: I think this is obviously going to be an interesting battle to watch - more so in the preseason games than in training camp, mainly because that's when you'll see a better evaluation of things because of the live-game action.

It's always fun to have that kind of battle during the preseason because it's easy for all of us to evaluate. And with Javonte Williams being the starter like you said, I would imagine the reps behind him will be split somewhat evenly in camp and the games.

Yes, Blue is the most dynamic of the three guys but that doesn't really matter all that much. In fact, he's probably more dynamic than Javonte if we're being honest about it. But it's more than just speed and we saw that last year. I like the way Schotty threw Phil Mafah into the mix and he'll probably also make a second-year leap.

But something tells me Malik Davis will continue to be better than both of them. He's not actually an old guy by any means. He's still got some youth to him and he seems like just a better runner with vision, power and just enough speed (ask Kansas City).

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