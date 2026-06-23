Mailbag: Is Blue ready for a second-year leap?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Javonte Williams is obviously the clear number one running back, but I'm a little worried about the position's depth. Jaydon Blue was electric at Texas but struggled last year with the Cowboys. Any chance he takes a second-year leap? If not him, then who? – Brandon Crane/Cynthiana, IN

Kurt: You have reason to be a little worried, and maybe even a lot worried, considering the punishment NFL running backs typically take. And that's because there are really no proven commodities behind Williams on the depth chart.

Of course, the front office and coaching staff certainly hope Blue makes a sizeable leap in his second year. To say his rookie campaign was an up-and-down affair would be an understatement, but it seems he learned from his mistakes and even showed a flash of promise in the 2025 season finale with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown at the Giants.

But don't rule out Phil Mafah either, a seventh-round pick last year who brings considerable size to the position. His debut campaign was also rough, as an injury kept him sidelined for all but one game as well. In that same New York outing, he produced 29 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score. Again, another promising flash.

And for goodness' sake, we surely can't rule out Malik Davis. The guy just keeps on keeping on, making the most of whatever opportunities are thrown his way. Having his veteran know-how and understanding of the role alone might be worth keeping him on the roster.

Throw in 23-year-old Israel Abanikanda, rookie Dominic Richardson and, heck, even Hunter Luepke (who we regularly get pleas from fans to get him the ball more) and the Cowboys certainly have a few options for that backup running back role.