Role Call: PJ Locke's familiarity with Parker, versatility is valuable

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll start with LB Dee Winters)
How He Got Here: This offseason, Locke signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys after having spent the last seven years of his career with the Broncos. In coming to Dallas, he'll reunite with Christian Parker, who worked as Denver's defensive backs coach from 2021 to 2023.
Locke, a native of Beaumont, Texas, went on to play college football at the University of Texas in 2015. Across four seasons, Locke played in 47 games and started 18 for the Longhorns, capping off his collegiate career in 2018 with honorable mention All-Big 12 honors after posting 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
What's Next? Locke's familiarity with Christian Parker is certainly something that will help him in looking to earn a role on the defense. It'll also benefit the fellow safeties in the room that haven't been with Parker before like Caleb Downs, who has already built a relationship with Locke and the two often did extra work together following practice. As for his own role, Locke will have to prove himself amongst a packed safety room if he wants to see a lot of defensive snaps. Throughout the course of his career even dating back to college, Locke has been a big help on special teams, where he played more snaps than he did on defense in 2025. With C.J. Goodwin not returning to Dallas, Locke could very well fill his important role in the third phase of the game.
Did you Know…
- After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Locke was actually initially signed by the Steelers as a UDFA. However, he would end up being waived during final roster cuts in August and signed to the Broncos' practice squad five months later. It wouldn't be until the opening game of the 2020 season that Locke was elevated to the active roster and made his NFL debut.
- In January of 2025, Locke underwent a major spinal fusion surgery that he said left no guarantees he would ever play football again. However, in what Locke called a "miracle," his body was able to heal from the procedure, and he was able to play in all 16 regular season games for the Broncos last season.
- In the AFC Divisional round last season against the Bills, Locke's second career interception couldn't have come at a better time. After Bo Nix through an interception that put the Bills in plus territory, Locke picked off Josh Allen to give the Broncos the ball right back and keep them ahead by six points. Denver would go on to win the game 33-30 in overtime and advance to the AFC Championship game.