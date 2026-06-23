Role Call: PJ Locke's familiarity with Parker, versatility is valuable

What's Next? Locke's familiarity with Christian Parker is certainly something that will help him in looking to earn a role on the defense. It'll also benefit the fellow safeties in the room that haven't been with Parker before like Caleb Downs, who has already built a relationship with Locke and the two often did extra work together following practice. As for his own role, Locke will have to prove himself amongst a packed safety room if he wants to see a lot of defensive snaps. Throughout the course of his career even dating back to college, Locke has been a big help on special teams, where he played more snaps than he did on defense in 2025. With C.J. Goodwin not returning to Dallas, Locke could very well fill his important role in the third phase of the game.