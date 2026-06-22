Role Call: Dee Winters can elevate Cowboys' LB room

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll start with LB Dee Winters)

How He Got Here: On the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cowboys traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters. Throughout the offseason, linebacker was the only position on defense that the Cowboys didn't make a free signing at, and Winters helped address the need at the position.

Winters had spent the last three season with the 49ers after they drafted him in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of TCU. In his final season of college football with the Horned Frogs, Winters was a key part of TCU's 2022 defense that helped them reach the CFP national championship game. The game before in the CFP semifinal against Michigan, Winters was named the MVP of the game after posting seven tackles, three tackles for loss and returned a 29-yard interception to give TCU a 34-16 lead late in the third quarter.

What's Next? Where does Winters fit in Christian Parker's scheme? The easy answer appears to be as a weakside linebacker, where he's played his entire career. Winters' best traits are his speed and ability to cover ground sideline to sideline, which could work very well if he plays alongside DeMarvion Overshown, who is aiming to be Dallas' MIKE linebacker this season. Should the two be on the field at the same time and healthy, speed will certainly be a strong suit of Dallas' linebacker core.

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