Stephen Jones Pleased With Team's Schedule This Season





"It'll be obviously a huge game to kick off the season," Jones said on 105.3 FM The Fan. "There's nothing better than Cowboys and Giants to start the year off on a Sunday night. I know we're fired up about it."

Jones described the mix of games as perfect. As it stands, the Cowboys will play one Monday night game, three Sunday night games and their annual Thanksgiving game.

The bye week isn't until Week 11, which should make the short week for the Thanksgiving Day game in Week 13 more bearable.

"You kind of look at the thing as a whole, and you're hoping at the end of the day that you don't have a three-game road stretch or things of that nature, and you hope that bye's strategically placed," Jones said. "We kind of like where our bye is."

Many thought the Cowboys would match up with the Broncos and Peyton Manning to draw more viewers in on Thanksgiving Day, but that game will occur on Oct. 6. Instead, the Cowboys have a matchup with the Raiders on Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving takes care of itself in our mind," Jones said. "Regardless of who you're playing on Thanksgiving, it's a big day in Dallas and people show up."

The question at that point will be how many starting players will be healthy late in the year. The defense absorbed an exorbitant amount of injuries last season, but Jones expects everyone to be ready to go by training camp, including Sean Lee, Barry Church, DeMarcus Ware and Dez Bryant.

Jones said if the team can stay healthy, he likes the Cowboys' chances of "significant improvements" on the 8-8 record they've finished with the last two seasons.

"They're all making big progress," Jones said. "I think they're all going to be ready here to really start getting involved in our offseason program. There's no concern whatsoever that all these guys won't be ready to go for training camp. We're very optimistic about that. We've got our eyes on not only getting them healthy, but keeping them healthy. We've got some good ideas on that."

In the meantime, the Cowboys' front office is preparing for the NFL Draft next week. Jones said the team just finished up the draft big board, which can be a grind.