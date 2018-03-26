Stephen Jones Reveals Terrance Williams Injury, Talks Cowboys' WR Corps

FRISCO, Texas –The Cowboys have added two new receivers in the last week, but it sounds like they'll be without one of their returning starters for a little while.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL's annual owners meetings in Orlando, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones revealed that Terrance Williams is coping with an offseason injury.

Jones declined to elaborate on the injury, although it has been reported elsewhere as a broken foot that required surgery. The injury will likely hold Williams out for some of the Cowboys' offseason activities, but Jones said it was not a concern for the 2018 season.

"It's nothing that we're concerned about for the season," he said.