Stephen Jones Reveals Terrance Williams Injury, Talks Cowboys' WR Corps

FRISCO, Texas –The Cowboys have added two new receivers in the last week, but it sounds like they'll be without one of their returning starters for a little while.
Speaking to reporters at the NFL's annual owners meetings in Orlando, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones revealed that Terrance Williams is coping with an offseason injury.
Jones declined to elaborate on the injury, although it has been reported elsewhere as a broken foot that required surgery. The injury will likely hold Williams out for some of the Cowboys' offseason activities, but Jones said it was not a concern for the 2018 season.
"It's nothing that we're concerned about for the season," he said.
This is just the latest in a whirlwind week of news for the Cowboys' receiver corps. The front office signed Deonte Thompson to replace Brice Butler last week – but the big news came on Friday, when the Cowboys agreed to a two-year deal with former Jacksonville wide out Allen Hurns.
In the time since Hurns signed, there has been plenty of speculation about what the move could mean for Dez Bryant. There has been constant conversation in the past few months about Bryant's $16.5 million salary cap hit for 2018, and whether that might prompt the Cowboys to ask him to take a pay cut – or release him altogether.
Jones again declined to elaborate on that issue, although he did allow that the Cowboys still need to have a conversation with their Pro Bowl receiver.
"We'll talk about Dez when it's time," Jones said.
In the meantime, Jones didn't rule out the possibility of adding another receiver in this year's NFL draft. He reiterated that the Cowboys' main intent is to create competition and improve the roster.
Whatever else comes to pass, it appears they have done just that.