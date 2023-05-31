Patrik Walker

Stephon Gilmore on Cowboys: 'It's Like Fresh Air'

May 31, 2023 at 03:49 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

20230523 DAL Stephon Gilmore30
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 May 2023: Stephon Gilmore (21) of the Dallas Cowboys during an OTA practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Things are getting very real for new additions to the Dallas Cowboys, including both Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, both having joined the team this offseason as a result of needle-moving trades. For Gilmore, who walks into a defensive secondary headlined by Trevon Diggs, the beginning of OTAs gives him the first real feel of what the Cowboys defense is capable of.

Last week, he was tasked with rotating between head-to-head matchups with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and more, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year working to get acclimated to Dan Quinn's style of football.

"Just mental and learning the plays and learning where your teammates are going to be, learning the terminology and stuff like that, and trying to put it into action," said Gilmore. "You can't really compete yet, so, but really try to do all of our other stuff to be ready for training camp."

The two-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback has to love the situation he's being dropped into, because Diggs is just one of several very capable defensive backs — e.g., DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis and the three-headed hydra at safety — led by a feverish pass rush and one of the best and most-respected defensive coordinators in the entire league.

"I'm excited." Gilmore said. "Dan Quinn is a great coach. They had a great defense last year. I'm just trying to bring my athletic ability on the team and make plays for the defense because it was already good — just trying to make them better."

It's all so refreshing for Gilmore, who had a great 2022 season with the Colts but feels an extra bit of juice as he becomes part of one of the best defenses in the NFL.

"For sure," said the five-time Pro Bowler. "Anytime you go somewhere new it's like a breath of fresh air, new opportunity, and [we've] got some good young players. They always keep you going, so I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

It certainly doesn't hurt that both Gilmore and his family have long been rabid fans of the Cowboys.

"My whole family is Cowboys fans, so, when they heard the news, we were all excited," he said.

Needless to say, so was he.

"I was very excited [because] I've been a Cowboys fan all my life, growing up as a kid," Gilmore said with a smile less than 24 hours after landing in Dallas and making his way to the team's headquarters in Frisco. "My dad, my cousins, I told my uncle I had a surprise for him. He was so excited. I'm just excited to be in town and see this amazing facility.

"I'm just looking forward to making plays in this Cowboys uniform."

It goes without saying that the feeling is more than mutual within the team's coaching staff, front office and locker room.

Related Content

news

McCarthy: RB Situation Not About 'Replacing Zeke'

The Cowboys are not naive to what Ezekiel Elliott meant to the organization and that includes his historic run as the lead back, but money and youth forced their hand this offseason.

news

Gallup 'Looks Good', Will Take On Expanded Role

Not only does Michael Gallup look far more confident and physically capable over a year removed from suffering a torn ACL, but the Cowboys are planning to fully unleash him.

news

Turpin Addresses Year 2 Potential, New NFL Rule

There's plenty of reason to lock your eyes in on KaVontae Turpin as he heads into Year 2 with the Cowboys, and that includes a new special teams rule the NFL has enacted for 2023.

news

10 Biggest Takeaways From Early Cowboys OTAs

With OTAs now underway for the Dallas Cowboys, all eyes are on both high-profile rookies as well as headline-generating veterans who are suiting up for the first time ahead of minicamp.

news

5 Key Position Battles For Cowboys Offense

It's time for the Cowboys offseason program to turn up in Dallas, as OTAs get underway and veteran join rookies to pour gasoline on the most interesting position battles to come.

news

NFL Enacts New Rule for 'Emergency QB' in 2023

Gone are the days of wondering who will line up under center if both the starting QB and his immediate backup go down with injury — thanks to a new rule being put in place for 2023

news

Cowboys Special Teams Battles Should 'Be Wild'

The wound of Noah Brown and Luke Gifford from the Cowboys special teams unit will be felt immediately, but it can be lessened or healed completely by the new pipeline of talent.

news

Mailbag: Could Any Players Be Used in Trades?

Is there anyone on the current roster the Cowboys might be looking to trade to add some O-line depth or possibly picks for next year?

news

Times/Dates Announced For Preseason Schedule

The complete 2023 preseason schedule has been released to the Dallas Cowboys, and they'll enjoy two home games, with one of them serving as the opening dish.

news

Dak, Schottenheimer Off to Strong Offseason Start

Dak Prescott is no stranger to seeing the Cowboys make a change at offensive coordinator, but he and Brian Schottenheimer are already building a strong foundation for what's to come.

news

Isaiah Land Has Dan Quinn 'Excited' to Get Started

There's inevitably going to be several gems in each UDFA, and the Cowboys believe they've found one in Tallahassee — Dan Quinn having eyed one young pass rusher for awhile.

Advertising