Team Smart With Dez, Vets' Camp Reps; R. McClain Could Start Camp On PUP

IRVING, Texas – It's been a month since the Cowboys completed their final minicamp practice. In nine days, they'll hold their first training camp practice in Oxnard, Calif.

Just as important as prepping for Sept. 13 opener against the Giants will be managing the veterans' practice reps in training camp and preseason games.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday the Cowboys will have a plan for working All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant back into practice after he missed the entire voluntary offseason work over his contract situation. Bryant signed a five-year, $70 million deal just before last Wednesday's league deadline.

"He hasn't had a competitive offseason. We want to make sure we don't just throw him out to the wolves," Jones said from the grand opening of Dallas Cowboys Club at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. "I know he works hard, but there's nothing like working with your teammates in a competitive environment. I think it's a real difference.

"I think there's probably a half dozen guys we'll manage and our goal is to get through it. It's an art to get through the preseason without significant injuries. Those things happen, but we're going to do everything we can to manage it and be better at it."

Quarterback Tony Romo most likely fits into that veteran group whose reps will be monitored in some capacity. The Cowboys were careful with his reps in camp last year following his back surgery; he didn't practice more than two consecutive days.