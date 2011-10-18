Teams Like Choice, But Jones Says No Deal

Oct 18, 2011 at 03:20 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Team owner/GM Jerry Jones said multiple teams have contacted him about running back Tashard Choice as Tuesday afternoon's trade deadline approaches, but he expects the fourth-year back to stay in Dallas -- particularly with starter Felix Jones out with a high ankle sprain.

"Any time anybody calls you, you give it some thought," Jones said on KRLD-FM. "But with the injury to Felix and where he is with his sprained ankle, I'm doubtful that anything will happen there. And, no, I don't see any other trade possibilities."

The trade deadline is 3 p.m. (CT).

Due to his value as a backup in a crowded running back rotation, Choice has been the subject of trade rumors for years. He had five carries for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, and rookie DeMarco Murray replaced the bulk of Jones' carries with 10 for 32 yards.

Choice, who has one year left on his contract, is averaging 2.6 yards on 26 carries this season. The entire running game is averaging 3.4 yards.

