Terrance Williams Moved Forward After Week 1 Late-Game Miscue vs. Giants

FRISCO, Texas – Terrance Williams received plenty of outside criticism for a late-game miscue in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the New York Giants: staying in bounds following a catch near the sideline as time ran out on the offense, down 20-19, trying to get in position for perhaps a very long last-second field goal attempt.

Like the rest of the team, Williams moved forward after acknowledging the mistake.

The Cowboys have won 11 straight games and Williams ranks fourth on the team with 29 catches for 322 yards and 2 touchdowns. The fourth-year receiver ranks fourth in the NFL with 79.3 percent of his catches this season going for first downs. He also has been a productive blocker downfield.

"I think Terrance is one of the most respected guys on our team and it has everything to do with how he comes to work every day and how hard he plays," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He takes advantage of any opportunity that he gets whether it's as a blocker, if we're throwing him the ball, he takes his job very seriously. Very passionate about doing the job at a high level.