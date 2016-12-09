 Skip to main content
Advertising

Terrance Williams Moved Forward After Week 1 Late-Game Miscue vs. Giants

Dec 09, 2016 at 06:54 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Terrance Williams received plenty of outside criticism for a late-game miscue in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the New York Giants: staying in bounds following a catch near the sideline as time ran out on the offense, down 20-19, trying to get in position for perhaps a very long last-second field goal attempt.

Like the rest of the team, Williams moved forward after acknowledging the mistake.

The Cowboys have won 11 straight games and Williams ranks fourth on the team with 29 catches for 322 yards and 2 touchdowns. The fourth-year receiver ranks fourth in the NFL with 79.3 percent of his catches this season going for first downs. He also has been a productive blocker downfield.

"I think Terrance is one of the most respected guys on our team and it has everything to do with how he comes to work every day and how hard he plays," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He takes advantage of any opportunity that he gets whether it's as a blocker, if we're throwing him the ball, he takes his job very seriously. Very passionate about doing the job at a high level.

"I thought he responded really well to that, I thought our team responded really well to that. He just came back to work the next week and kept doing his job, and it's really a sign of maturity in him. I think that was contagious throughout our football team. Everyone supported him strongly after that because they know what kind of guy he is and how much respect everybody has for him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Prospects to watch at 12 positions during 2024 scouting combine

It's officially NFL Combine week as the Cowboys head to Indianapolis to scout the nation's best draft talent in search of 2024 contributors.
news

Cowboys agree to terms with Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

After a weekend of speculation, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.
news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
Advertising