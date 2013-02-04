Top 10 Performances In Super Bowl Getting Defensive

The latest Top 10 list goes through the Cowboys' best individual performances in Super Bowl history. The Cowboys have played in eight games, winning five, which is still tied for second with the 49ers and one behind Pittsburgh.

Let's take a look at some of the players who shined the brightest on the biggest stage.

10. Michael Irvin (Super Bowl XXVII) – Irvin caught a pair of touchdowns of 18 and 19 yards right before the half, including one in acrobatic fashion to give the Cowboys a comfortable lead. Irvin finished the day with six catches for 114 yards.

9. Bob Lilly (Super Bowl VI) – He's really one this list for one play, but it was a mighty big play. Lilly chased down Dolphins QB Bob Greise for a 29-yard loss that was the signature play on a 24-3 win, giving the Cowboys' franchise its first title.

8. Roger Staubach (Super Bowl VI) – He gets the nod over Lilly for being the game's MVP. Staubach wasn't flashy but efficient, completing 12 of 19 passes for 122 yards and two TDs to a pair of future Hall of Famers in Lance Alworth and Mike Ditka.

7. Larry Brown (Super Bowl XXX) – Right place at the right time … twice. That's the best way to describe Brown's game as he picked off two errant throws to set up two Emmitt Smith touchdowns and take home MVP honors.

6. Ken Norton Jr. (Super Bowl XXVII) - Three signature plays from the middle LB. The memorable goal-line tackle on Kenneth Davis was a momentum changer. Norton also knocked Jim Kelly out of the game and then returned a fumble for a late touchdown.  

5. Chuck Howley (Super Bowl V) – He's still the only player in Super Bowl history to win MVP honors on a losing team. But Howley filled up the stat sheet with two interceptions, a fumble recovery and nearly 10 tackles.

4. Harvey Martin/Randy White (Super Bowl XII) – Since they were linked as Super Bowl XII Co-MVPs, they'll go in together here. The Doomsday Defense shut down the Broncos all day. Martin had two sacks and White had one and forced a fumble. [embedded_ad]

3. Emmitt Smith (Super Bowl XXVIII) – Who could forget Emmitt's personal eight-play drive to tie the game in the third quarter? He rushed for 131 yards and two scores to cap off a glorious season, being named NFL and Super Bowl MVP in same year.

2. James Washington (Super Bowl XXVIII) – Many have always thought Washington should've won MVP honors in this game. He tied the game with a huge 46-yard fumble return, along with a forced fumble and an interception, getting involved in 3 turnovers.

1. Troy Aikman (Super Bowl XXVII) – When the lights were the brightest, Aikman was at his best. He was 22 of 30 for 273 yards and 4 TDs, spreading the wealth to three different receivers. It was a team win but Aikman's performance clearly led the way.

