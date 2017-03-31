Top 10: Solid Role Players Among Best 5th-Rounders But One Stands Out Most

10. Andy Frederick (1977) –Only Herschel Walker played more career games in Cowboys history than Walker, although the second half of his career was with Cleveland and Chicago. Frederick was a key reserve for most of his career, but he did start five games in 1978 as the Cowboys made a run to Super Bowl XIII, but came up short in their chance to repeat.

9. Matt Lehr –Drafted during the Cowboys' down years of the early 2000s, Lehr was a versatile lineman who could play both guard and center. In 2003, Bill Parcells took over and quickly moved Lehr to center, where he started 16 games as the Cowboys made it to the playoffs. Lehr later started 26 games for the Falcons.

8. Gary Hogeboom (1980) – He was involved in one of the most debated quarterback controversies in team history. As the Cowboys struggled to get over the hump in the 80s, Hogeboom was able to compete for the starting job with Danny White, even prompting some players to choose sides. While Hogeboom won over some of his teammates, he only started 12 games before moving on to other teams. He got back in the spotlight again in 2005 when lasted 30 days on the ABC reality show "Survivor."

7. Steve Pelluer (1984) – One of the reasons Hogeboom was eventually allowed to move on was the Cowboys' willingness to play Pelluer. He also backed up White and became a starter due to injury in 1986. He only won nine games over three years, but didn't get much help around him on either side of the ball.

6. Darren Hambrick (1998) –Probably the most productive of the Hambrick brothers, although Troy nearly rushed for 1,000 yards in 2003. But Darren Hambrick was the Cowboys' leading tackler in 2000 with 154 stops. He had the athleticism of a safety but had some hard-hitting ability that made a rangy linebacker during his time.

5. Ron Springs (1979) –Just a do-it-all player for Tom Landry's offense in the early 80's. Springs was never the lead back having to split reps with Tony Dorsett. But he could run, catch, block and even throw (connecting with Danny White on a TD pass in 1983).

Walt Garrison (1966) –A true "Cowboy," Garrison was known for his toughness and once receiving a horse trailer as a signing bonus. His entire nine-year career was spent in Dallas, where Garrison was also a versatile player who had many roles for the Cowboys' offense. While he was never considered the lead back, he blocked as a fullback, caught the ball out of the backfield and could handle the ball. In all, Garrison scored 30 touchdowns during his career.

3. Orlando Scandrick (2008) – One of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL during his time, and certainly in franchise history. Scandrick wasn't even the featured corner from his draft class, which included first-round pick Mike Jenkins. While it took a few years for Scandrick to become a starter, he was immediately inserted into the slot position, one of the toughest places to play on the field. He hasn't made a Pro Bowl, but that he's still one of the best fifth-rounders the Cowboys have ever had.

2. Blaine Nye (1968) –A seven-year starter, Nye was one of the first great offensive linemen in Cowboys history alongside John Niland and of course, Rayfield Wright. Nye earned two Pro Bowls as he started 96 career games with the Cowboys. Like Garrison, Nye spent his entire nine-year career with the Cowboys, playing in three Super Bowls.