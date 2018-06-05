Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

Jun 05, 2018 at 09:07 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Top-10-With-Witten-and-Dez-Gone-Who-Has-Most-Games-Played-With-Cowboys-hero
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas –Just like that, the Cowboys have gone from a relatively young team to one of the youngest in the NFL.

That's what happens when the roster subtracts three veterans with at least eight years of experience, including one 15-year veteran.

So with Orlando Scandrick (10 years), Dez Bryant (eight years) and Jason Witten (15 years) all off the roster, just who is left?

More importantly, who are the veteran leaders on this team now?

Today's Top 10 features the new list of current veterans on this squad. Interesting note from this group is that half of them went undrafted, including three of the top four on the list.

One of the players who didn't get drafted but has worked himself into an established role starts off our countdown.

*(Ties are broken by number of starts) *

10-heath-final.jpg

10. Jeff Heath– Not many would've thought he would play one game for the Cowboys when he was signed out of Saginaw Valley State after the draft. But he's worked himself up from a special teams ace to a solid starter who has been involved in more turnovers than anyone else over the last three seasons.

Click Here To Continue

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising