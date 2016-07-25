Top 50: NFC East Newcomer Instantly Improves Redskins' Defense

(Editor's Note: With the offseason in full swing, the focus is now shifting to the 2016 season, where the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Not only do the Cowboys face five playoff teams but many of the top players in football. So the writers of DallasCowboys.com have ranked the Top 50 players expected to be on the field this season, including the Cowboys. Today, we continue the list with Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.)

Name: Josh Norman

Team:Washington Redskins

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight:6-0/195

Experience: 4 seasons

College:Coastal Carolina

2016 vs. Cowboys:The Cowboys and Redskins resume their annual two-game division rivalry in Week 2 (Sept. 18) at FedExField, followed by Washington's trip to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day for the second time in the last five seasons. The Cowboys lead the all-time series, 66-42-2.

What's the Deal: The fact Norman is facing the Cowboys again this season – not once, but twice – is a surprise. The All-Pro cornerback helped the Panthers earn a dominant 33-14 victory at AT&T Stadium last Thanksgiving, and Carolina gave Norman the franchise tag after the season – seemingly ensuring he'd remain with the team for at least another year. In late April, with contract extension talks slowed, the Panthers shocked the league by rescinding the one-year guaranteed tag worth $14 million, effectively making Norman an unrestricted free agent. Five days later he reached a five-year, $75 million deal with the Redskins.

Expect This:Norman is one of the league's best success stories, a fifth-round pick by the Panthers in 2012 who has developed into one of the league's most effective cornerbacks, making his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team last year. His expected matchup with Dez Bryant twice a year should be great theater. Battling foot and ankle injuries for much of last season, Bryant had two catches for 26 yards in the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to Carolina. When healthy, it's a battle between two of the most dominant players at their respective positions.

Previous Meetings:Norman had two tackles in last year's game as the Panthers forced three Tony Romo interceptions. As a rookie for Carolina in 2012, Norman had four tackles in a 19-14 loss to the Cowboys. Romo completed 24 of 34 passes to seven different receivers for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Bryan Broaddus Scouting Report: