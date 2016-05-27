Top 50: Ranking Best on Schedule For 2016; Giants Add Talented New CB

Editor's Note: With the offseason in full swing, the focus is now shifting to the 2016 season, where the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Not only do the Cowboys face five playoff teams but many of the top players in football. So the writers of DallasCowboys.com have ranked the Top 50 players expected to be on the field this season, including the Cowboys. Today, we continue the list with Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Name: Janoris Jenkins

Team:New York Giants

Position: cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-10 / 193

Experience: 4 seasons

College: North Alabama

2016 vs. Cowboys:The Giants once again start the season against Dallas in Week 1, facing the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Jenkins and his crew will get the Cowboys at the Meadowlands on Dec. 11.

What's the Deal: Jenkins played four seasons with the Rams before signing a lucrative free-agent deal with the Giants this offseason, totaling $62 million over five years, with nearly $29 million guaranteed.

He's a physical, yet ball-hawking cornerback with 10 career interceptions. Jenkins should provide some of those much-needed traits to a Giants secondary that has been plagued by injuries over the last couple of years.

Expect This: Jenkins likes to play close to the line of scrimmage, so he'll likely put his hands on Dez Bryant and/or Terrance Williams from the jump. Don't be surprised if he follows Bryant around for most of the game. Considering the Week 1 battle will be his Giants debut, Jenkins will probably want to make a bold statement and getting the chance to lock up Dez all game is an opportunity to do that.