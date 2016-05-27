Top 50: Ranking Best on Schedule For 2016; Giants Add Talented New CB

Editor's Note: With the offseason in full swing, the focus is now shifting to the 2016 season, where the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Not only do the Cowboys face five playoff teams but many of the top players in football. So the writers of DallasCowboys.com have ranked the Top 50 players expected to be on the field this season, including the Cowboys. Today, we continue the list with Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.
Name: Janoris Jenkins
Team:New York Giants
Position: cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-10 / 193
Experience: 4 seasons
College: North Alabama
2016 vs. Cowboys:The Giants once again start the season against Dallas in Week 1, facing the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Jenkins and his crew will get the Cowboys at the Meadowlands on Dec. 11.
What's the Deal: Jenkins played four seasons with the Rams before signing a lucrative free-agent deal with the Giants this offseason, totaling $62 million over five years, with nearly $29 million guaranteed.
He's a physical, yet ball-hawking cornerback with 10 career interceptions. Jenkins should provide some of those much-needed traits to a Giants secondary that has been plagued by injuries over the last couple of years.
Expect This: Jenkins likes to play close to the line of scrimmage, so he'll likely put his hands on Dez Bryant and/or Terrance Williams from the jump. Don't be surprised if he follows Bryant around for most of the game. Considering the Week 1 battle will be his Giants debut, Jenkins will probably want to make a bold statement and getting the chance to lock up Dez all game is an opportunity to do that.
Previous Meetings: Jenkins played the Cowboys twice with the Rams and even picked off Tony Romo for a touchdown in the 2014 game in St. Louis. After Jenkins' ability to jump routes might have led to a score in that game, it also cost him later as he was burned for a Dez Bryant touchdown, which helped spark the Cowboys to a dramatic 34-31 win after trailing 21-0.
Bryan Broaddus Scouting Report:
- Will line at right corner and occasionally play in the slot depending on scheme. Played both sides against Washington.
- Plays off then rallies to the ball. Outstanding foot quickness. Can cover some ground.
- Hit and miss as a tackler. Will be snaps where he goes low and block tackles, then others where he will wrap his man up. Will take some strange angles to get in position to tackle. There are snaps where you can see that he wants nothing to do with it.
- Has ball skills. Can track the deep ball. Gets his head around at the right time.
- Will play press coverage but not strong enough to hold the receiver along the line. Tends to grab instead of jam. Has trouble in route when receivers are physical with him.
- Sees his share of screen passes to his side. Can bully him. Had issues in the red zone with this. Will break hard on the slant. Plays with really loose technique.
- Is a feel player, like to gamble and take chances. Teams try and double move him. There are snaps where he gets caught in no man's land and he just freezes. When he has to turn and run, he can do it. Will pedal sideways then flip his hips to cover the out route. Not stiff or tight at all. Moves easily.
- Has the ability to make the big play then the next snap also give one up. In the Rams scheme wasn't used in "Star" coverage carrying a man – will be interested to see if he does more of that with his new team the Giants.