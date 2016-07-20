Top 50: Stopping This WR Among Cowboys' Toughest Division Challenges

(Editor's Note: With the offseason in full swing, the focus is now shifting to the 2016 season, where the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Not only do the Cowboys face five playoff teams but many of the top players in football. So the writers of DallasCowboys.com have ranked the Top 50 players expected to be on the field this season, including the Cowboys. Today, we continue the list with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.)

Name:Odell Beckham Jr.

Team: New York Giants

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11/198

Experience: 2 seasons

College:LSU

2016 vs. Cowboys: The Cowboys and Giants will meet for the 109th and 110th time in Week 1 at AT&T Stadium and Week 14 at the Meadowlands. The Cowboys lead the all-time series, 62-44-2.

What's the Deal: He made the cover of "Madden" for good reason. The 12th overall pick in the draft two years ago, Beckham Jr. is now one of the league's biggest stars – and along with Dez Bryant, among the toughest covers in the NFC East. Two seasons into his NFL career, Beckham is a two-time Pro Bowler and the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has topped 90 catches and 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first two years, and he has the second-most catches by any player in his first two seasons in NFL history (187).

Expect This:Like with any great player, the Cowboys have mixed up their approach against Beckham. Brandon Carr has covered him most often, but a variety of defensive backs have lined up against him at times – including an extra defender sliding his way on some plays. The Cowboys held Beckham to nine catches for 79 yards in two games last year, a major improvement over the teams' Meadowlands meeting in 2014 when Beckham caught 10 passes from Eli Manning for 146 yards and two touchdowns.