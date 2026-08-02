Transactions: Guard signed; Snowden waived/injured

The Cowboys had their first official day off of training camp practice on Sunday, but that doesn't mean the team wasn't busy making moves.
The Cowboys placed veteran defensive end Charles Snowden on the waived/injured list. Snowden was signed for depth this offseason but was also give a 3-game suspension by the NFL, which would've started in the regular season. However, the Cowboys decided to part ways with Snowden, who will likely get an injury settlement if he clears waivers.
His roster spot has been filled by guard Chris Gutierrez, who played in one game for the Raiders in 2022 and one with the 49ers in 2024.
These are the first moves by the Cowboys since the start of camp, but here are the most recent transactions by the team from the offseason.
|Date:
|Transaction:
|Aug. 2
|Signed guard Chris Gutierrez
|Aug. 2
|Waived/injured Charles Snowden
|June 18
|Placed Matt Hennessy on Reserve/Injured
|June 18
|Signed WR Denzel Mims
|June 18
|Signed guard Chris Glaser
|June 18
|Signed DE Charles Snowden
|June 18
|Signed CB Ameer Speed
|June 18
|Released CB Corey Ballentine
|June 18
|Waived WR Romello Brinson
|June 5
|Signed Malachi Lawrence
|June 3
|Signed Jaden Smith
|June 1
|Signed WR Romello Brinson
|May 26
|Placed WR Parris Campbell on Reserve/Retired