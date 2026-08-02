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Free Agency Tracker | 2026

Transactions: Guard signed; Snowden waived/injured

Aug 02, 2026 at 05:05 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

07_29_ Transaction Tracker

The Cowboys had their first official day off of training camp practice on Sunday, but that doesn't mean the team wasn't busy making moves.

The Cowboys placed veteran defensive end Charles Snowden on the waived/injured list. Snowden was signed for depth this offseason but was also give a 3-game suspension by the NFL, which would've started in the regular season. However, the Cowboys decided to part ways with Snowden, who will likely get an injury settlement if he clears waivers.

His roster spot has been filled by guard Chris Gutierrez, who played in one game for the Raiders in 2022 and one with the 49ers in 2024.

These are the first moves by the Cowboys since the start of camp, but here are the most recent transactions by the team from the offseason.

Date:Transaction:
Aug. 2Signed guard Chris Gutierrez
Aug. 2Waived/injured Charles Snowden
June 18Placed Matt Hennessy on Reserve/Injured 
June 18Signed WR Denzel Mims
June 18Signed guard Chris Glaser
June 18Signed DE Charles Snowden
June 18Signed CB Ameer Speed
June 18Released CB Corey Ballentine
June 18Waived WR Romello Brinson
June 5Signed Malachi Lawrence
June 3Signed Jaden Smith
June 1Signed WR Romello Brinson
May 26Placed WR Parris Campbell on Reserve/Retired 

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