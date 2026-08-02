Transactions: Guard signed; Snowden waived/injured

The Cowboys had their first official day off of training camp practice on Sunday, but that doesn't mean the team wasn't busy making moves.

The Cowboys placed veteran defensive end Charles Snowden on the waived/injured list. Snowden was signed for depth this offseason but was also give a 3-game suspension by the NFL, which would've started in the regular season. However, the Cowboys decided to part ways with Snowden, who will likely get an injury settlement if he clears waivers.

His roster spot has been filled by guard Chris Gutierrez, who played in one game for the Raiders in 2022 and one with the 49ers in 2024.