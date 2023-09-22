Trevon Diggs on injury: 'It's God's Plan. I'll be back!'

The 25-year-old is off to a historic start to his young NFL career, one that led him to a multi-year extension this summer, but he wasn't interested in resting on his laurels. He declared his intent to be the "perfect cornerback" for the Cowboys and that also meant disproving the narrative regarding his unwillingness to tackle.

In Week 1 alone, in the 40-0 demolition of the New York Giants, Diggs' hit on Saquon Barkley forced a pick-six by DaRon Bland and his forced fumble against Isaiah Hodgins led to a recovery by Israel Mukuamu.

His confidence was as high as it's ever been, and so was his play, but he'll now have to wait until the 2024 season to pick up where he's leaving off. In the meantime, he'll continue to cheer on his coaches and teammates, and help to mentor others in the cornerback room as much as he can.