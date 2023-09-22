#DALvsAZ

Trevon Diggs on injury: 'It's God's Plan. I'll be back!'

Sep 21, 2023 at 07:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

FRISCO, TX —It doesn't appear Trevon Diggs is letting the tragic news of his injury get him down. On Thursday, in practice for the upcoming bout between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals, Diggs suffered a torn ACL while doing drills on the team's grass field.

He underwent an MRI to confirm, and he is indeed done for the season.

"Thank you for all the prayers and I appreciate everyone for checking on me!" said the First-Team All-Pro cornerback, via Twitter. "This is just God's Plan. I will be back and better!"

The 25-year-old is off to a historic start to his young NFL career, one that led him to a multi-year extension this summer, but he wasn't interested in resting on his laurels. He declared his intent to be the "perfect cornerback" for the Cowboys and that also meant disproving the narrative regarding his unwillingness to tackle.

In Week 1 alone, in the 40-0 demolition of the New York Giants, Diggs' hit on Saquon Barkley forced a pick-six by DaRon Bland and his forced fumble against Isaiah Hodgins led to a recovery by Israel Mukuamu.

His confidence was as high as it's ever been, and so was his play, but he'll now have to wait until the 2024 season to pick up where he's leaving off. In the meantime, he'll continue to cheer on his coaches and teammates, and help to mentor others in the cornerback room as much as he can.

And if ever there's a moment when the coaching staff believes he needs to be reminded just how much his mental connection with the team is needed, they'll likely do exactly what they did for Jourdan Lewis — in a locker room culture rooted in brotherhood.

