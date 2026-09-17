Trivia Thursday: Where Von Miller's journey began

Sunday's game against the Commanders isn't just the Cowboys' home opener. This also marks a homecoming of sorts for Von Miller, who was born and raised in the suburb of DeSoto. He's now the 61st graduate of a Dallas-Fort Worth area high school to eventually suit up for the hometown team.
Which means we're celebrating this momentous occasion with a handful of questions concerning previous Metroplex stars who went on to play for the Cowboys. Nothing like a little home cooking, right?
1) How many players currently on the Cowboys grew up in the Dallas area?
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
2) Like Von Miller, which former Cowboys player also graduated from DeSoto High School?
- Cole Beasley
- Patrick Crayton
- Connor Williams
- Terrance Williams
3) Who was the first Dallas-area native to play for the hometown Cowboys?
- Don Meredith
- Guy Reese
- Jerry Rhome
- John Roach
4) This former South Oak Cliff High School star won more honors with the Cowboys than any other Dallasite.
- Michael Downs
- Harvey Martin
- Guy Reese
- Malcolm Walker
5) Which Metroplex native won the most Super Bowls with the Cowboys?
- Walt Garrison
- Harvey Martin
- Duane Thomas
- Kevin Williams
6) From the Dallas suburb of Richardson, this future defensive back grew up living just two miles away from the Cowboys' practice facility. Who was it?
- Josh Butler
- Marcus Coleman
- Jacque Reeves
- Everson Walls
7) This former Cowboy was actually a real cowboy as well and played his high school football for the Fighting Farmers in the now-Dallas suburb of Lewisville.
- Lincoln Coleman
- Lance Dunbar
- Walt Garrison
- Mike Renfro
Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.