Trivia Thursday: Where Von Miller's journey began

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11) Who scored the Cowboys' first touchdown of the season in 2023 during a 40-0 blowout over the Giants?**

The Cowboys started the game on defense and appeared on the verge of allowing a field goal before it was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas. The ball rolled around before it was scooped it up reserve cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who raced 58 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the season. The Cowboys never did allow a point and scored 40 of their own to earn a 40-0 win. Igbinoghene played just five games for the Cowboys that season.