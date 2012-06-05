Two More Picks Sign; Only Claiborne Left

The Cowboys had a goal to sign all seven draft picks this week, the final time these players will be asked to be around before the start of training camp.
As it turned out, the club signed six of the seven, only leaving first-round pick Morris Claiborne left to sign. That contract has turned to be trickier than expected because of the "offset language" that is being discussed for some of the top 10 picks. The new CBA rules from last year have caused some teams and agents to review how these contracts are structured and that is why there has been a holdup. But executive VP Stephen Jones has said this week he's not worried about Claiborne getting signed and making it for the start of camp.
As for the rest of the draft picks, the Cowboys have officially signed the remaining six, including fourth-rounders Matt Johnson and Kyle Wilber, who finalized their deals on Friday.
All of the signed draft picks received a four-year contract. It's likely Claibrone will get a five-year deal.
Signing draft picks on time is even more important now that league rules only allow rookies and quarterbacks to participate in the first three days of camp. The Cowboys have decided to hold that portion of camp here at Valley Ranch on July 25-27. So rookies missing a few early practices is even more crucial, considering they will get the majority of the reps.