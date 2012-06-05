Two More Picks Sign; Only Claiborne Left

Jun 05, 2012 at 05:44 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The Cowboys had a goal to sign all seven draft picks this week, the final time these players will be asked to be around before the start of training camp.

As it turned out, the club signed six of the seven, only leaving first-round pick Morris Claiborne left to sign. That contract has turned to be trickier than expected because of the "offset language" that is being discussed for some of the top 10 picks. The new CBA rules from last year have caused some teams and agents to review how these contracts are structured and that is why there has been a holdup. But executive VP Stephen Jones has said this week he's not worried about Claiborne getting signed and making it for the start of camp.

As for the rest of the draft picks, the Cowboys have officially signed the remaining six, including fourth-rounders Matt Johnson and Kyle Wilber, who finalized their deals on Friday.

All of the signed draft picks received a four-year contract. It's likely Claibrone will get a five-year deal.

Signing draft picks on time is even more important now that league rules only allow rookies and quarterbacks to participate in the first three days of camp. The Cowboys have decided to hold that portion of camp here at Valley Ranch on July 25-27. So rookies missing a few early practices is even more crucial, considering they will get the majority of the reps.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising