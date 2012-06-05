Two More Picks Sign; Only Claiborne Left

The Cowboys had a goal to sign all seven draft picks this week, the final time these players will be asked to be around before the start of training camp.

As it turned out, the club signed six of the seven, only leaving first-round pick Morris Claiborne left to sign. That contract has turned to be trickier than expected because of the "offset language" that is being discussed for some of the top 10 picks. The new CBA rules from last year have caused some teams and agents to review how these contracts are structured and that is why there has been a holdup. But executive VP Stephen Jones has said this week he's not worried about Claiborne getting signed and making it for the start of camp.

As for the rest of the draft picks, the Cowboys have officially signed the remaining six, including fourth-rounders Matt Johnson and Kyle Wilber, who finalized their deals on Friday.

All of the signed draft picks received a four-year contract. It's likely Claibrone will get a five-year deal.