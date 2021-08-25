Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Two Starters Added To COVID-19 Protocol

Aug 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM
Two-Starters-Added-To-COVID-19-Protocol-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have added two new names to their COVID-19 protocol.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday morning that Damontae Kazee and Connor Williams have been added to the team's exempt list, bringing the total to six players this week.

"We're in the contact tracing mode, and we're working through that," McCarthy said. "But like anything that's been part of this process, we take it very seriously. We're looking at all of our operations and schedules and making sure our meeting places are the best they can be."

The Cowboys have moved to a more virtual-focused schedule as a result of the outbreak, and that will continue as they seek to get the issue under control.

It's an unsettling reminder that the world is still grappling with a global pandemic. The Cowboys had worked through the first three weeks of training camp without so much as a blip on the COVID radar. Then, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Carlos Watkins were sent home before Saturday's preseason game against Houston.

Since then, five new players have been added to the list – Malik Hooker, CeeDee Lamb and Israel Mukuamu earlier this week, and Kazee and Williams on Wednesday morning.

Trevon Diggs is also currently absent with an illness, though it's not COVID-related. Donovan Wilson, who exited practice Tuesday, is dealing with a groin injury.

Naturally, the number of absences in the secondary is going to create a challenge as the Cowboys work toward their preseason finale. There's an obvious issue with the numbers at safety, as three safeties are on the COVID list and Wilson is also unavailable.

It's a good guess that guys like Jayron Kearse, Darian Thompson, Steven Parker and Tyler Coyle will see plenty of reps as the Cowboys seek to get their numbers back.

Related Content

news

Rico Dowdle Out For Season; What's Next At RB?

Running back Rico Dowdle, the team's leading rusher in the preseason so far, will miss the entire 2021 season with a hip injury.
news

Dak Getting "Closer To Full Status" In Practice

Head coach Mike McCarthy said before Wednesday's practice that Prescott was "going to do some competitive throwing".
news

Greg Zuerlein Passes Physical, Returning From PUP

Kicker Greg Zuerlein has passed his physical and has been taken off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), making him eligible to begin practicing.
news

What We Learned From Hard Knocks Ep. 3

We know the routine by now. Tuesday night means another episode of "Hard Knocks," as the Cowboys continue to work their way through their 2021 training camp on national television.
news

Jones: "We Can Do Everything" With Cooper Rush

A week ago, it didn't seem like Cooper Rush was even in the competition for the backup QB spot and now he's the favorite. Here's what Jerry Jones likes about Rush backing up Dak Prescott.
news

DeMarcus Lawrence Ready For Ramp-Up To Week 1

The Cowboys have been cautious with DeMarcus Lawrence's return to practice, but the veteran pass rusher is looking forward to being full-go soon leading up to the Sept. 9 opener.
news

Practice Points: Amari Cooper's Big Catch

Amari Cooper's touchdown catch was the biggest play of the day, but there were plenty of other notes to come out of the Cowboys' Tuesday practice.
news

Jerry On Dak's Shoulder Recovery: 'He's There'

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones isn't concerned at all about Dak Prescott's availability for the Sept. 9 season opener at Tampa Bay.
news

Cooper Rush To Work With Starters At Practice

Cooper Rush turned some heads with an impressive game against Houston. Now, the Cowboys coaches plan to further evaluate him by giving him the first-team reps at practice this week.
news

CeeDee Lamb Among 5 Cowboys In COVID Protocol

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Malik Hooker and rookie safety Israel Mukuamu have joined defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins in the NFL's COVID-19 safety protocol, the team announced Monday.
news

Catch-Up: New Kicker, New Doc & Dress Rehearsals

Here is a recap of last week's top headlines, from the roster moves to the new documentary to the third preseason game against Houston.
Advertising