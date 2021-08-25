Two Starters Added To COVID-19 Protocol

The Cowboys have moved to a more virtual-focused schedule as a result of the outbreak, and that will continue as they seek to get the issue under control.

It's an unsettling reminder that the world is still grappling with a global pandemic. The Cowboys had worked through the first three weeks of training camp without so much as a blip on the COVID radar. Then, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Carlos Watkins were sent home before Saturday's preseason game against Houston.

Since then, five new players have been added to the list – Malik Hooker, CeeDee Lamb and Israel Mukuamu earlier this week, and Kazee and Williams on Wednesday morning.

Trevon Diggs is also currently absent with an illness, though it's not COVID-related. Donovan Wilson, who exited practice Tuesday, is dealing with a groin injury.

Naturally, the number of absences in the secondary is going to create a challenge as the Cowboys work toward their preseason finale. There's an obvious issue with the numbers at safety, as three safeties are on the COVID list and Wilson is also unavailable.