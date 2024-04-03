Tyler Biadasz to Cowboys: 'Thank you for everything'

"Leaving the Dallas Cowboys is bittersweet as it marks the end of an incredible chapter in my football journey. Ever since my childhood, I dreamed of being drafted into the NFL, and on April 25, 2020, that dream became a reality.

"Over the past four years, l've had the privilege of being part of an amazing team, filled with unforgettable moments.

"While we may not have achieved the ultimate goal of winning a championship, I am immensely grateful for the success we've experienced and the bonds forged with my coaches and teammates. I especially want to thank the Jones Family for making it all possible.

"As I embark on the next chapter with the Washington Commanders, I carry with me the lessons learned and the fond memories from my time with the Cowboys. I'm excited for the new opportunities that lie ahead, but I'll always hold a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys and the fans who supported me throughout this journey.

"Thank you for everything."