Offseason | 2024

Tyler Biadasz to Cowboys: 'Thank you for everything'

Apr 03, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

FRISCO, Texas — There has been a lot said about the departure of future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith, and rightfully so, after he departed the Dallas Cowboys and signed with the New York Jets this offseason. That move created a large void on Dak Prescott's blindside, but there's also one to be filled right in front of him — as Tyler Biadasz prepares to suit up for the Washington Commanders.

Biadasz was one of the first to lead the exodus from Dallas to Washington and Dan Quinn, a former fourth-round pick in 2020 that worked his way from a backup to the starting center in North Texas, going so far as to earn his first Pro Bowl nod in 2022.

As the offseason training program for Quinn and the Commanders gets underway this week, the 26-year-old took to social media to offer his thoughts on the move, and a thank you to the Cowboys for believing in him over the past several seasons:

"Leaving the Dallas Cowboys is bittersweet as it marks the end of an incredible chapter in my football journey. Ever since my childhood, I dreamed of being drafted into the NFL, and on April 25, 2020, that dream became a reality.

"Over the past four years, l've had the privilege of being part of an amazing team, filled with unforgettable moments.

"While we may not have achieved the ultimate goal of winning a championship, I am immensely grateful for the success we've experienced and the bonds forged with my coaches and teammates. I especially want to thank the Jones Family for making it all possible.

"As I embark on the next chapter with the Washington Commanders, I carry with me the lessons learned and the fond memories from my time with the Cowboys. I'm excited for the new opportunities that lie ahead, but I'll always hold a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys and the fans who supported me throughout this journey.

"Thank you for everything."

It is unclear what the Cowboys' plan will be to replace Biadasz quite yet, and it will likely also involve the 2024 NFL Draft, but though this is the end of a chapter for both sides, it's not the end of the story.

That's because Biadasz will now face the Cowboys and Mike Zimmer's defense at least twice per season going forward.

