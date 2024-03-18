Tyron Smith's sincere goodbye to Cowboys, fans

"Cowboy Nation,

"Humbly, I don't even know where to begin...

"Thirteen years sure is a long time to sum up in one short letter to thousands of people who have made my time in Dallas so memorable. It's been a long and wild ride filled with plenty of ups and downs but Cowboy Nation, you all have been there through it all.

"In 2011 as a young kid out of USC, I was blessed to be given the opportunity to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Since the day I was selected, it's been my sole priority to give this organization, my teammates and of course the fans everything I had to give. I loved being a Cowboy and establishing relationships over the years with people that will always be a part of my life.

"The o-line room in Dallas will forever hold a special place in my heart. Inside those four walls, traditions were made, and teammates became brothers. I learned so much from y'all and you have no idea how much I appreciate the many ways you've help me grow not just as a player, but as a 20-year-old boy to the man I am today.

"To the Jones family, thank you for the amazing opportunity to play for the Cowboys and the life changing experience that my family and I will forever be grateful for. I will never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at AT&T Stadium or the roar of the crowd after a big play.

*Cowboy Nation - thank you for everything. While I'm excited for this next chapter of my football career, part of my heart will forever be left in Texas. *

"Until we meet again…"