Tyler Smith Embracing Advice From Jason Peters

"Whatever they ask me," he said. "If (Tyler) Smith gets in there and starts rolling and they want to keep him (at left tackle), I'm going to just help him along."

Tyler Smith appreciates the advice he's already gotten from Peters in one practice. "Small stuff," he said -- the finer details of the tackle position that are critical against the highest level of competition.

"He taught me a little bit about hand tricks, how he operates with his outside hand," Tyler Smith said. "… He also talked about getting out of your stance quick and getting to your spot being one of the most important parts of blocking because from that point on it's just a chess match between you and the defender. Even though it seems small, that stuff can take you a long way."