#TBvsDAL

Presented by

Tyler Smith Embracing Advice From Jason Peters

Sep 05, 2022 at 02:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Tyler-Smith-Embracing-Advice-From-Jason-Peters-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Not long after officially signing his contract with the Cowboys, Jason Peters was on the practice field Monday, already chatting with first-round draft pick Tyler Smith.

"Today he was giving me some tips and tricks he's learned throughout the years that could really help me in my development," Smith said. "He's a great addition to the team."

Smith, 21, was three years old when Peters – a nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles – entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas in 2004.

Peters has built a Hall of Fame resume in the past 18 years. He says one of his goals now, at age 40, is "trying to set the bar for the up-and-coming youth."

"If you love the game and want to keep playing, I'm just showing them you can do it instead of letting the league run you out," he said. "I'm a living testimony that you can keep going."

Peters will start out on the Cowboys' practice squad for a ramp-up period. He estimates it will take a "couple weeks" before he's ready for game action. Though no starter has been officially named, Smith appears to be the leading candidate at left tackle for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys need an injury replacement for Tyron Smith, who underwent surgery for a torn hamstring at the end of August and is expected to miss a good chunk of the regular season.

Peters has plenty of experience. He has started 205 of a possible 215 games since 2004, mostly at left tackle, with a cameo at right guard for the Eagles in 2020.

Is his goal in Dallas to start or provide depth?

"Whatever they ask me," he said. "If (Tyler) Smith gets in there and starts rolling and they want to keep him (at left tackle), I'm going to just help him along."

Tyler Smith appreciates the advice he's already gotten from Peters in one practice. "Small stuff," he said -- the finer details of the tackle position that are critical against the highest level of competition.

"He taught me a little bit about hand tricks, how he operates with his outside hand," Tyler Smith said. "… He also talked about getting out of your stance quick and getting to your spot being one of the most important parts of blocking because from that point on it's just a chess match between you and the defender. Even though it seems small, that stuff can take you a long way."

Said right tackle Terence Steele, who's entering his third year in the league, "He (Peters) is a (future) first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's been in the league almost 20 years. I'm just really blessed to have him in the room and learn from him and watch him move. He's really fluid in his movement. He's been in the game for a while. It'll be really cool to pick his brain and just see what information I can get from him."

Related Content

news

Peters Loves Cowboys 'Swagger', Returning Home

Playing in Philly, Jason Peters might not have loved the Cowboys early in his career but he's excited to return home to a team filled with "swagger."

news

Several Players Making Jersey Number Changes

As expected, the Cowboys are seeing a few players changing jersey numbers as we prepare for Week 1.

news

Veteran OT Jason Peters Signs To Practice Squad

The veteran offensive tackle will provide depth and experience at a position of need.

news

Tyler Smith's Situation Gives Dak Rookie Flashbacks

If anyone knows what Tyler Smith must feel like to get thrown into the fire as a rookie, it would be his quarterback, who shined when his moment occurred earlier than expected.

news

Spagnola: Next Man Up Opportunities Galore

There are many opportunities available as the Cowboys get ready for the 2022 season, leading to the question of who will be the next to step up?

news

Updates: Gallup 'Looks Really' Good, Lewis Closer

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Science Lab: Young O-Line Will Dictate 2022

The loss of Tyron Smith aims a blazing hot light at the youth movement across Dallas' offensive line in 2022 and beyond.

news

Micah Parsons' Goal: 'Best Player In The League'

Coming off an All-Pro rookie season, Micah Parsons knows exactly who he needs to be for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

news

Jones: 'We've Never Been Better at Safety'

Having now signed an extension to remain in Dallas for the foreseeable future, Quinn and the Cowboys front office have built something eye-opening at safety; and in just two seasons.

news

Mick Shots: How Young Can These Cowboys Go

Just how young is this team? Breaking it down in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, more roster shuffling, a stand-up Dak Prescott, remembering Ernie Zampese and more!

news

Veteran OT Jason Peters Expected To Visit Cowboys

Free agent Jason Peters, the former longtime starter with division rival Philadelphia, is expected to visit the Cowboys this week.

Advertising