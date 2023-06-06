Patrik Walker

Tyron Smith Opens Cowboys 2023 Minicamp at LT 

Jun 06, 2023 at 01:41 PM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas — There's a lot of speculation swirling overhead when it comes to what the Dallas Cowboys will or will not do across their offensive line in 2023. With Terence Steele still recovering from a torn ACL, the team has a glaring opportunity to test different rotations and that's led to questions on where Tyron Smith will line up during the season.

Well, to open mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, he was exactly where head coach Mike McCarthy said he'd be when the latter took to the podium ahead of the first minicamp practice.

Tyron Smith was at left tackle, and Tyler Smith was next to him at left guard.

That kicks open the door for a possible scenario wherein the Cowboys field what many view as their true best-five rotation, one that features the Smith Bros. left of Tyler Biadasz with Steele operating to the right of perennial All-Pro Zack Martin.

But with Steele not cleared to take reps just yet, it was former fifth-round pick Matt Waletzko getting the work as starting right tackle.

That's an interesting tidbit in and of itself, because it shows that, at least for now, Waletzko arguably has the lead in the battle for swing tackle. There's a lot of potential for Waletzko in that role, now returned from a shoulder subluxation suffered at the start of his rookie training camp in 2022 that effectively derailed his entire season.

Nothing is cemented as of yet on the edges, given the fact the Cowboys have until September before they attempt to glue anyone to a particular role. And, that being the case, you can bet you'll continue to see rotation experiments prior to September.

But the fact McCarthy opted to launch minicamp with the Smith Bros. lined up shoulder-to-shoulder speaks volumes about what might the call in 2023.

